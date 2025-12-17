How to watch today's Wolfsburg vs Chelsea Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wolfsburg Women hosting Chelsea Women brings together two of Europe’s most established forces in the women’s game, renewing a rivalry that has produced several high-stakes Champions League ties in the past decade.

Both sides typically play proactive, front-foot football, with Wolfsburg leaning on vertical transitions and physicality, while Chelsea build through fluid rotations in attack and a high press. The match is likely to hinge on who controls the wide areas and second balls around midfield, where both teams usually look to create overloads.

USA Paramount+ United Kingdom Disney+ Australia Kayo Sports, Foxtel, ESPN, Disney+ India Fancode

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big game against Chelsea in the Champions League.

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea head into their upcoming clash with Wolfsburg Women with a strong travelling squad. The Blues are well covered defensively with options including Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Sandy Baltimore, Ellie Carpenter, Niamh Charles and Naomi Girma.

In midfield, Keira Walsh anchors a group that also features Erin Cuthbert, Sjoeke Nüsken and Oriane Jean-François, while Chelsea’s attacking unit is led by established stars Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Guro Reiten, supported by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Aggie Beever-Jones and Alyssa Thompson.

