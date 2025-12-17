How to watch today's Racing Santander vs Villarreal Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Racing Santander hosts Villarreal in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at Estadio El Sardinero on Wednesday as the Segunda División promotion hopefuls take on La Liga's technical prowess.

Santander leverages strong home momentum, unbeaten in nine recent matches with consistent scoring, while Villarreal counters with cup experience and fluid attacking play. Expect an open contest where Santander's grit meets Villarreal's quality.

USA Fubo, ESPN Select South Africa StarTimes India Fancode

Racing Santander vs Villarreal kick-off time

Team news & squads

Racing Santander vs Villarreal Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Lopez Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Garcia

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing Santander team news

Jokin Ezkieta’s continued absence is likely to see Plamen Andreev retain his place in goal for the hosts.

Further forward, Asier Villalibre should spearhead the attack once more, with the striker already into double figures for the campaign.

Villarreal team news

The visitors, meanwhile, travel without several attacking options, as Pau Cabanes and Logan Costa are both sidelined with ligament problems.

Gerard Moreno remains unavailable due to a muscle injury.

