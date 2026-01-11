Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action today as they host VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena, looking to continue their dominant march at the top of the table.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg will kick off at 11:30 am ET and 4:30 pm GMT.

Match context

Bayern Munich head into this fixture as leaders of the Bundesliga, sitting nine points clear at the top after 15 matches so far. Vincent Kompany’s side boasts a historic start — 13 wins, two draws, and a goal difference of +44 — one of the best-ever records this early in the season.

Getty Images

Their star forward Harry Kane is in sensational form with 19 league goals, closing in on the Bundesliga single-season scoring record. Bayern have consistently scored at least twice in their last 23 league games and look incredibly potent going forward with the likes of Kane, Michael Olise, and Luis Diaz. The Bavarians are expected to dominate proceedings with their superior attacking style and ball retention, and it could be a long day at the office for Wolfsburg.

Die Wölfe are struggling compared to Bayern, positioned nearer the bottom half of the table and well short of their lofty ambitions. They have undergone recent coaching changes and are trying to find consistency under Daniel Bauer, who has focused on teamwork and defensive basics.

Getty Images

Wolfsburg have shown some flashes, including wins away from home, but scoring and defensive stability remain issues against elite teams. If they fail to disrupt Bayern’s rhythm early, they may be chasing the game, and it would be difficult to see any way back for them.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich vice-captain Joshua Kimmich is set to miss the clash against Wolfsburg as he recovers from a recurring ankle issue that has troubled him since November. In some positive news for Bayern, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer should return after missing the final game of 2025 due to a thigh injury.

Wolfsburg will be without Mohammed Amoura, who is playing in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria. The former Royale Union Saint-Gilloise player is VfL's top scorer with six goals. It's questionable whether winter signing Cleiton from Flamengo will play a role.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Bayern have dominated this fixture historically — unbeaten in the last 22 Bundesliga meetings, with 20 wins and two draws. At the Allianz Arena, Bayern have never lost to Wolfsburg in 28 top-flight matches, winning 26 and drawing two matches. Their last Wolfsburg Bundesliga win at home was 3-2 last season — a high-scoring affair that showed Wolfsburg can score, but generally struggle to keep Bayern out.

Wolfsburg’s game plan will likely be more conservative, focusing on structure and counter-attack opportunities. They can score goals — even away from home — but need to tighten up in defence to avoid Bayern’s relentless pressure.

Standings