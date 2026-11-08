Lionel Messi set for emotional Argentina return following international retirement as Inter Miami plot blockbuster clash

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Lionel Messi is poised to make a stunning and emotional return to Argentina just months after bidding farewell to the international stage. Inter Miami are reportedly finalising plans for a high-profile preseason friendly that would see the legendary forward step back onto the pitch where he played his final game for the 2022 World Cup winners.

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Inter Miami eye Monumental friendly

Inter Miami are planning a trip to Buenos Aires for a preseason fixture against River Plate. According to Bolavip Argentina, the clash is pencilled in for January 19 at the iconic Estadio Monumental.

The fixture would see Messi return to the exact venue where he recently ended his international career. The forward waved goodbye to the Argentina national team on October 6 following a match against Benin.

Global tours and growing ties

While neither club has officially confirmed the fixture, the proposed match aligns seamlessly with Inter Miami’s recent commercial strategy. The MLS franchise has actively embarked on global tours to expand their brand since Messi's arrival in the United States.

Taking the team to the Argentine capital represents a natural progression for the club. It also allows the Inter Miami captain to reconnect with a local fanbase that has firmly embraced him.

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Mutual respect at the Monumental

Messi shares a unique relationship with River Plate. During his international farewell in October, the Argentine club went out of their way to honour the legendary forward, with president Stefano Di Carlo presenting him with an honorary membership card and a commemorative plaque.

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He also received a personalised No.10 jersey celebrating the club's 125th anniversary. In return, Messi gifted his signed match shirt to the fans, which is now proudly displayed in the River Plate museum.

Navigating the MLS Cup playoffs

Before shifting focus to their January plans, Inter Miami must navigate a crucial MLS Cup playoff campaign. The Herons enjoyed a strong domestic season to safely secure their post-season berth, alongside a ticket to the upcoming Concacaf Champions Cup.

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Messi and his team-mates will now face the seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a highly anticipated best-of-three first-round series. Once their playoff journey concludes, the proposed trip to Buenos Aires will serve as a high-profile homecoming to kick off their next campaign.