How to buy Ligue 1 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, information & more

We are set for a dramatic conclusion to the Ligue 1 season in France. As well as the two-horse race for the title between PSG and Lens, a handful of clubs, including Marseille, Lyon, Lille, and Monaco, are battling for European spots.

Upcoming standout fixtures include Lens vs PSG at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and PSG vs Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

Let GOAL help guide you on how you can make your own French footballing fantasies come true by securing a ticket to an upcoming Ligue 1 match this season.

Upcoming Ligue 1 match schedule

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Fri, Apr 10 Paris FC vs Monaco (7pm) Stade Jean Bouin (Paris) Tickets Marseille vs Metz (9.05pm) Stade Velodrome (Marseille) Tickets Sat, Apr 11 Auxerre vs Nantes (7pm) Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps (Auxerre) Tickets Rennes vs Angers (9.05pm) Roazhon Park (Rennes) Tickets Sun, Apr 12 Nice vs Le Havre (5.15pm) Allianz Riviera (Nice) Tickets Toulouse vs Lille (5.15pm) Stadium Municipal de Toulouse (Toulouse) Tickets Lyon vs Lorient (8.45pm) Groupama Stadium (Lyon) Tickets Fri, Apr 17 Lens vs Toulouse (8.45pm) Stade Bollaert-Delelis (Lens) Tickets Sat, Apr 18 Lorient vs Marseille (5pm) Stade du Moustoir - Yves Allainmat (Lorient) Tickets Angers vs Le Havre (7pm) Stade Raymond Kopa (Angers) Tickets Lille vs Nice (9.05pm) Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Lille) Tickets Sun, Apr 19 Monaco vs Auxerre (3pm) Stade Louis II (Monaco) Tickets Metz vs Paris FC (5.15pm) Stade Saint-Symphorien (Metz) Tickets Nantes vs Brest (5.15pm) Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes) Tickets Strasbourg vs Rennes (5.15pm) Stade de la Meinau (Strasbourg) Tickets PSG vs Lyon (8.45pm) Parc des Princes (Paris) Tickets

How to buy Ligue 1 tickets

To purchase Ligue 1 match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club sites.

You may need to create an account and provide personal information. Tickets are often released between 4 and 6 weeks before matchday.

While match tickets for the biggest clubs, such as PSG, often sell out quickly, tickets for many other teams are more accessible.

If tickets are sold out via official channels or you are looking to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as Viagogo.

How much are Ligue 1 tickets?

The cost of Ligue 1 match tickets varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat locations within the stadiums significantly affect the ticket price, with premium views commanding the highest cost.

Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘Le Classique’ (PSG vs Marseille) and ‘Le Derby des Olympiques’ (Olympique Lyonnais vs Marseille) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

2025-26 Ligue 1 clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range (Adult) Angers Stade Raymond Kopa €15-€60 Auxerre Stade Abbe Deschamps €5-€30 Brest Stade Francis-Le Ble €13-€37 Le Havre Stade Oceane €10-€25 Lens Stade Bollaert-Delelis €25-€100 Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy €13-€37 Lorient Stade du Moustoir €20-€60 Lyon Groupama Stadium €30-€100 Marseille Stade Velodrome €10-€55 Metz Stade Saint-Symphorien €15-€80 Monaco Stade Louis II €10-€25 Nantes Stade de la Beaujoire €18-€43 Nice Allianz Riviera €10-€50 Paris FC Stade Jean-Bouin €8-€10 Paris Saint-Germain Parc des Princes €35-€100 Rennes Roazhon Park €9-€58 Strasbourg Stade de la Meinau €15-€35 Toulouse Stadium de Toulouse €10-€35

How to buy Ligue 1 hospitality tickets?

If you want to buy Ligue 1 hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the clubs’ official sites.

Hospitality options differ depending on which team you're going to see and what package you want to buy.

Food and beverages are often included in all packages, with fine dining experiences available in the higher-range options.

What to expect from the Ligue 1 season?

The French league (Ligue 1) has always had a huge following amongst European and global football fans, but Paris Saint-Germain's sensational UEFA Champions League triumph last season further increased its popularity.

A whole flock of famous French players kicked off their impressive careers on home soil, including Zinedine Zidane (Bordeaux), Thierry Henry and Kylian Mbappe (Monaco), Eric Cantona (Auxerre) and Michel Platini (Nancy), to name just a few.

As well as being renowned for being a breeding ground for nurturing young French talent, global talents of the current game also ply their trade in Ligue 1, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, and Amine Gouiri.

Paris Saint-Germain have been the leading lights of Ligue 1 in recent times, and ticket demand is always high to see them in action at the Parc de Princes. Last season proved to be another dominant campaign for the Les Rouge-et-Bleu, who cruised to a fourth successive French league title and an 8th domestic double in the space of 11 years after adding the Coupe de France to the trophy tally.

Not only did they dominate on the domestic front, but Luis Enrique’s men also broke their European hoodoo by going all the way in the UEFA Champions League for the first ever time. It was the Parisians’ first major European title since being crowned UEFA Cup Winners' Cup way back in 1996.

Marseille, who finished as Ligue 1 runners-up for the 15th time in their history last season, have the highest average attendances in France, with crowds of 60,000+ watching their games at the Stade Velodrome (now known as the Orange Velodrome). Marseille also famously became the first French side to win the Champions League.

A side that was skippered by French legend, Didier Deschamps, and included the likes of Basile Boli and Marcel Desailly beat AC Milan 1-0 in the 1993 Final in Munich to reign supreme as kings of Europe.

How can I watch or stream Ligue 1 matches?

Despite PSG becoming champions of Europe last season, UK TV broadcasters decided against purchasing television rights for Ligue 1 for the 2025/26 season.

However, in the United States, Ligue 1 matches will be shown on beIn Sports, beIn Sports Connect and Fubo.

Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox.

Other Fubo plans include the 'Pro' package ($73.99/month), the 'Elite' package ($83.99/month) and the 'Deluxe' package ($103.99/month). There's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish.

Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.