Koulibaly fans in awe of Chelsea star’s display against Everton: ‘A major upgrade on Rudiger and Christensen’

Impressed by his performance against the Toffees, enthusiasts have waxed lyrical about the Senegal international

Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is an upgrade on Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, according to some fans.

The Senegal international was handed his Premier League debut against Everton – a game the Blues won 1-0 at Goodison Park.

It took the former Napoli man just 45 minutes to win the hearts of enthusiasts as he put up a commanding display to ensure Thomas Tuchel’s men kept a clean slate against Frank Lampard’s men.

That saw fans storm social media to salute the 31-year-old for his impeccable display against the Liverpool-based outfit, with many claiming he is better the Barcelona’s Christensen and Real Madrid’s Rudiger.

With this result, Chelsea have won their opening match of a Premier League season for the 20th time, with no side winning more such games in the competition.

Nevertheless, some enthusiasts are left unimpressed with the Blues’ performance which many described as boring.

After playing for 75 minutes, Koulibaly was subbed off for Marc Cucurella.

He would be aiming for another impressive outing when the two-time Uefa Champions League winners welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on August 14.