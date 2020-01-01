Koeman reveals what Barcelona must do to turn season around

The Dutch coach dismissed rumours that his dressing room has started to sour on his ideas

Ronald Koeman believes he still has the backing of the Barcelona squad, whom he has called on to work hard and improve their concentration levels in order to save their season.

It has been a bad week for the Catalans, as they slipped further off the pace in La Liga with defeat at Cadiz and were overhauled in the battle for top spot in Champions League Group G thanks to a 3-0 loss at home to Juventus.

Koeman’s men welcome Levante to Camp Nou on Sunday, and the Dutchman wants to see a response from his players.

More teams

“We have to improve concentration and defend with more intensity,” Koeman, who has also admitted to being worried about the upcoming presidential elections said, according to Sport. “I’m not talking about the system. We conceded 11 goals and they are penalties, mistakes, individual errors.

“We are the team that has created the most opportunities in the league and that’s thanks to the system. We have players like [Lionel] Messi, Pedri and [Antoine] Griezmann. They need space and freedom. And we look for the best for these players with this system.

“We are in a difficult moment at the club, not only on a sporting level. There are many more things. We look for the best in every way. I see the squad is keen and wants to improve. They know where we have to go. You cannot change in two days, you have to work to improve.”

There have been rumours that the dressing room is beginning to question the former Barcelona player's methods, but Koeman does not feel that is the case.

“I think the players believe in me. If not, I couldn’t work,” the former Everton and Netherlands boss said. “We are trying to improve things. There is enough time to react, but after these last few results you have to face up to it.”

Barca began the weekend 12 points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid, and Koeman was blunt about what is required in the coming week.

Article continues below

"It is an important week with three games at home and we have to win all three,” he said of matches against Levante, Real Sociedad and Valencia.

Koeman was asked whether his players are struggling mentally, but he does not feel that is an issue and dismissed talk of bringing in outside help.

"I don't believe in psychologists and mental things,” Koeman said. “If you are at Barca you have to overcome the pressure."