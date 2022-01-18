Juventus make Martial contact over transfer as Man Utd seek £6m loan fee for wantaway striker

Anthony Martial has made it clear that he wants out of Manchester United in the winter transfer window, and GOAL can confirm that Juventus have made contact with his representatives.

The France international striker has struggled for game time in the 2021-22 campaign, taking in just 10 appearances across all competitions and no action at all since December 2.

With a fresh start clearly required, and United willing to do business if a suitable offer is tabled, clubs from across Europe are mulling over approaches for the proven 26-year-old.

Will Juventus make a move?

The Serie A giants have been in touch with Martial's entourage, but have yet to make an approach to United.

After seeing Federico Chiesa ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage, the Bianconeri are eager to find reinforcements in attack.

Massimiliano Allegri has charged his board with the task of delivering him another frontman before the next recruitment deadline passes, with Martial among those in his sights.

There is, however, rival interest to take into account, with La Liga sides Sevilla and Barcelona also weighing up their options when it comes to a player with 79 goals for United to his name.

What have United had to say?

Interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick was quizzed again on Martial’s future at a pre-match press conference looking ahead to United’s Premier League clash with Brentford on Wednesday.

The German had suggested in the wake of a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa that the out-of-favour forward had requested to be left out of his plans for a trip to the West Midlands.

Asked about that situation again and whether Martial could figure against the Bees, Rangnick said: “I had a conversation with him on Sunday, a personal conversation about what happened and how I saw the whole situation. The matter is now resolved.

“He didn’t train yesterday and the day before yesterday, he will probably train today and after training I will then take the decision whether he’s nominated or not. Let’s see what will happen then.”

GOAL view – Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker

“Martial has made it clear to Rangnick and the board that he wants to leave United this month.

“He has been left out of all of United's Premier League matchday squads since the start of December after a conversation with Rangnick where he detailed his plans to depart.

“GOAL understands the club are willing to let the French forward leave on loan in the next couple of weeks but only if a club comes in with the right offer.

“It is understood United want a club to pay the entirety of Martial's wages, which are in excess of £200,000 a week, and they are also looking for a loan fee that could rise to £6 million.

“It is understood Sevilla were interested in taking Martial on loan for the rest of the campaign but their offer was rejected as they could only afford to cover half of his wages.

“Rangnick and Martial had a 'misunderstanding' over his availability for the Villa away game last weekend. The German manager wanted to name the French attacker on the bench but believed the player was refusing to be selected, something the France international denies.

“Rangnick says the matter has now been resolved but has not confirmed if he will travel to Brentford for United's next league game.”

