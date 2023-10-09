'A professional, from head to toe' - Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid teammates are full of praise following his outrageous start to life at the Spanish capital

Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid team-mates are in awe of the English international as the club consider him as a bargain signing.

Bellingham's team-mates in awe of the midfielder

Broke Ronaldo's Real Madrid record

Real Madrid consider him a 'bargain signing'

WHAT HAPPENED? The English midfielder is off to a flying start at Real Madrid as he has already hit double figures for goal in just 10 matches thus far. With 13 goal contributions, which include 10 goals, Bellingham has now gone past Cristiano Ronaldo's tally after 10 matches for Los Blancos.

The impressive start to his life at Bernabeu has left his team-mates in awe of the midfielder and the club, despite spending €103 million ($137m) in fee during the summer, consider him to be a bargain signing, according to ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A Real Madrid player reportedly told ESPN that Bellingham is "a professional, from head to toe" while a source added that his physique and appearance in his very first match for the club against AC Milan during the pre-season surprised everyone at the club. The source was quoted saying, "It looked like he'd been playing for us for two years."

An additional anonymous voice chimed in, said that they believe that the midfielder will help further boost Madrid's global image in the English-speaking markets. Bellingham was also praised by that source for his "friendly, easy-going" attitude.

WHAT NEXT? After starring in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Osasuna during the weekend, Bellingham will now be seen in action for the Three Lions as they prepare to take on Australia in a friendly match on October 13 before facing Italy in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on October 17.