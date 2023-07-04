Jude Bellingham reacts to Real Madrid message from David Beckham & reveals how his Spanish lessons are coming along

Jude Bellingham admits to having received a good luck message from David Beckham following his €103 million (£88m/$112m) transfer to Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder has become the latest England international to join the ranks at Santiago Bernabeu, as he joins an elite group of Three Lions stars to have represented the Blancos. Beckham spent four years in Spain between 2003 and 2007 – following his acrimonious departure from Manchester United and prior to taking on a MLS challenge with the LA Galaxy – and he has passed on words of wisdom to Bellingham.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellingham, who has left Borussia Dortmund in a nine-figure transfer deal, has said of the well wishes he has received: “David Beckham messaged me briefly to wish me all the best. It is one of those moves where everyone has their input from the outside so you do hear a lot of things and advice, I am quite good at filtering out the good from the bad, so far it has been really positive from ex-players. I will try and take that on board and at some point maybe get in touch with them and see how they adapted to life in Spain.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham claims to not be feeling any pressure ahead of his bow for Real, but he does have a language barrier to overcome as he steps up Spanish lessons. Pressed on how that process is coming along, with a learning app being used at present, the talented youngster said: “I have got it on my phone, I've got a good little streak going at the minute. It's nine days since I started taking it properly seriously. It is one of those things where you hear it and you start to pick up little things and you see it on TV with interviews of other players, so it comes a bit more naturally than you think. It is a lot easier than trying to learn German at least. I did Spanish at school up to year 9, obviously, in hindsight, I would have carried it on.”

WHAT NEXT? Real have friendly dates with AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus to take in this summer, as part of an American tour, while their 2023-24 La Liga campaign will kick off against Athletic Club on August 13.