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Harry Kane has ended the 25-year wait for an Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or, but will one of his current international colleagues follow in those footsteps and win the same prize in the not too distant future. Ex-Three Lions star Mark Hateley has explained to GOAL why the likes of Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice should be considered serious Golden Ball contenders.

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Owen won the Ballon d’Or in 2001

A barren run on that front was endured by English football in the immediate aftermath of ex-Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Michael Owen being named the best player on the planet in 2001.

Four years after that success, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard finished second and third respectively behind Barcelona icon Ronaldinho, but that was as good as it got for almost two decades. Bellingham claimed a podium spot, filling the bronze medal position, in 2024.

Kane named best player on the planet

Serious questions were being asked at that stage of whether a superstar performer from England would ever get their hands on the most prestigious of prizes again. With GOAT performers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stepping out of the limelight, windows of opportunity have swung open.

Kane was able to force his way through that gap in 2026, with the prolific Bayern Munich frontman registering 73 goals across his outings for club and country last season. Competition from record-shattering French forward Kylian Mbappe was just about fended off.

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With English football back at the top of the global game, despite collective honours still proving elusive, can a golden era of sorts be ushered in - with Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham and Arsenal talisman Rice forming part of that process?

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Can Bellingham & Rice compete for Golden Balls?

When asked if more Ballon d’Or recognition is on the way, former England striker Hateley - who was speaking in association with London.Bet - told GOAL: “I think you've named two there that you would throw straight into the hat.

“I think Jude, when he gets his full strength - he's got that young strength at the moment, I think at 27/28 you get another strength as a professional player, and then when you get into your early 30s you get another hit of strength.

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“I was disappointed with Jude coming off against Spain because when you get to that stage of the game, you need a ball carrier. Not only do you need a ball to go and stick up front - that’s why Dominic Calvert-Lewin came on - you need a ball carrier to jiggle out when you're on the back foot all the time. You need to give that ball to him, and we saw it a couple of times where he picked the ball up and he ran and he ran and he ran and he ran. He still had it in his legs and he knew he had it in his legs and that's why I think he was a bit disappointed to come off.

“But he is one of those that will get better and better and I think Thomas Tuchel will get to understand that as he becomes more of an international team manager.

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“Rice is exactly the same but to a lesser extent as an offensive threat. Jude is still learning when to put his foot in and when not to put his foot in. He's prone to that daft tackle because he's still still young but you can taper that and use it when you need to, when you get more experience. I said when he was coming off I thought he’d be disappointed. He's our man, he’s the boy that carries the ball up the pitch.”

Three Lions star performing at their peak

Bellingham previously came into Ballon d’Or contention after enjoying a memorable debut campaign in Madrid that delivered La Liga and Champions League title glory alongside 23 goals across all competitions. He was back to his awesome best at the 2026 World Cup.

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Rice also figured prominently at that event, having claimed the Premier League crown with Arsenal at club level, and is - at 27 years of age - considered to have unlocked full potential in his game and reached a professional peak that now needs to be maintained.