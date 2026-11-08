‘If he has to play as a goalkeeper, he’ll do it’ - Jose Mourinho hails Real Madrid captain Fede Valverde as football’s ultimate utility man

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Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde for his incredible versatility during the current campaign. The Uruguayan international has flourished in multiple positions, starring in both midfield and defence while continuing to provide a crucial goalscoring threat.

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Stepping up for the team

Mourinho has highlighted Valverde's exceptional versatility as a massive asset for Madrid. The Uruguayan has seamlessly transitioned between midfield and defensive roles to help balance the side. Valverde started the season in a double pivot, frequently partnering Aurelien Tchouameni in the centre of the pitch.

However, Mourinho has recently deployed the club captain at right-back to great effect. Despite operating in a deeper role, Valverde has maintained his attacking threat. He has managed to find the back of the net in his last two appearances for the Spanish giants.

Ready for any given role

Valverde’s shift in position began during a difficult Champions League clash against Roma. With Real Madrid trailing 3-1, Mourinho moved Valverde to right-back, and the tactical tweak sparked a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory. The Uruguayan kept his defensive spot for impressive performances against Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, and Valencia. Mourinho was incredibly quick to praise his captain's selfless attitude following the Sevilla victory.

"He is one of the most multifunctional players that exists in world football," Mourinho stated, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I don't have to convince him of anything. He is the captain of Real Madrid; if he has to play as a goalkeeper, he plays, with gloves and everything."

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Balancing the midfield and defence

Valverde's adaptability has allowed Mourinho to maximise his squad options. The manager knows he will need Valverde across the pitch as the season progresses. The Portuguese manager outlined the unique responsibility that comes with wearing the captain's armband.

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"When you are the captain, you have to be different," Mourinho explained. "In midfield, we have Bernardo [Silva], Tchouameni, [Eduardo] Camavinga, Thiago [Pitarch] and that's it. That's why I believe Fede will play at full-back, because we all like it, but he will also have to play in midfield."

Adding goals from deep positions

Moving away from the opposition penalty area has not stopped Valverde from scoring. He recently returned to a midfield role off the bench in Athens, smashing home a 92nd-minute winner from outside the box. The 26-year-old then returned to his new right-back role against Valencia. He scored for the second consecutive match, firing home a rebound from the edge of the area to highlight his outstanding form.