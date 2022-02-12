Everyone is jealous of Chelsea for Club World Cup success, says Tuchel to Blues
Thomas Tuchel told his team "everyone is jealous" of Chelsea after their Club World Cup victory on Saturday.
The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in the final, with Kai Havertz converting the decisive penalty in extra time after Romelu Lukaku's opener was cancelled out by Raphael Veiga's spot kick for the Brazilian side.
The success in Abu Dhabi follows the London side's Champions League and UEFA Super Cup victories over the last nine months.
Editors' Picks
- Two shots, two dribbles: How Mahrez fared in Manchester City thrashing of Norwich City
- Lampard's Everton honeymoon is already over: Big tactical changes are required to avoid relegation
- Trending: Fans credit Lampard for Iwobi's improved performance in Everton win
- Vincent Janssen: From breaking Ronaldo records to flopping at Spurs... and now winning titles in Mexico
What has been said?
"We said in the dressing room what an opportunity, everyone is jealous of us," Tuchel said to Channel 4.
"As boys, we dreamed of finals like this. It is very special and we wanted to play with no regrets.
"If you score late, you need luck to do it. We were relentless, kept on trying, didn't stop. We didn't give in.
"We had the lead, lost it again, but we never stopped attacking. So I think it's deserved but it's lucky if you score late."
What next for Chelsea?
The Stamford Bridge club will be looking to add to their success later this month when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.
They are still in contention for the FA Cup, too, as they are set to face Luton in the fifth round on March 2.
The Premier League title appears to be beyond Chelsea's grasp this time, however, as they sit third in the table and 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.
Further reading
- 'Childhood dream!' - Havertz pen wins Club World Cup final
- King Kai keeps cool to crown Chelsea world champions
- Mount replaced by Pulisic after injury in Club World Cup final