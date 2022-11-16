Japan vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Japan against Canada on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

2022 World Cup participants Canada and Japan are set to face off in an international friendly in Dubai on Thursday, ahead of the showpiece event.

Japan are placed in Group E of the World Cup alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Germany, in what will be the Samurai Blue's seventh successive appearance in the finals after exiting in the last 16 at Russia 2018.

Les Rouges will be in Group F with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. This will be Canada's second World Cup appearance after a 36-year wait.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Japan vs Canada date & kick-off time

Game: Japan vs Canada Date: November 17, 2022 Kick-off: 8:40am ET / 1:40pm GMT / 7:10pm IST Venue: Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

How to watch Japan vs Canada on TV & live stream online

The game is not telecast in the United States (U.S.), but viewers in Canada can watch the game on fuboTV Canada and OneSoccer.

The international friendly between Japan and Canada will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK) but fans can follow the live updates via Goal Twitter and website.

In India, too, the game will not be shown on TV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A UK N/A N/A India N/A N/A

Japan squad & team news

Shuichi Gonda may start ahead of Daniel Schmidt in goal, with Schalke defender Maya Yoshida vying for his 122nd international cap.

While Yuta Nakayama misses the event in Qatar due to injury, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Takuma Asano and Ko Itakura have made comebacks from their respective knocks.

Japan possible XI: Gonda; Sakai, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, H. Ito; W. Endo, Morita; J. Ito, Minamino, Kubo; Asano

Position Players Goalkeepers Kawashima, Gonda, Schmidt Defenders Yamane, Taniguchi, Itakura, Nagatomo, Tomiyasu, Sakai, Yoshida, H. Ito Midfielders Endo, Shibasaki, Doan, Mitoma, Minamino, Kubo, Morita, J. Ito, Kamada, Tanaka, Soma Forwards Asano, Machino, Ueda, Maeda

Canada squad & team news

Alphonso Davies has been dealing with a hamstring strain but will feature in Qatar, while injuries prevented Maxime Crepeau and Scott Kennedy from making Canada's World Cup squad at all.

Jonathan David and Cyle Larin will be looking to get firing up front, with Milan Borjan likely to stand in between the sticks at the opposite end.

Canada possible XI: Borjan; Miller, Vitoria, Johnston; Hutchinson; Laryea, Eustaquio, Kaye, Osorio; David, Larin