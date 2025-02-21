How to watch today's Ipswich vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following back-to-back exits in cup competitions, Tottenham will eye consecutive Premier League wins when they take on Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou's men saw their Carabao Cup and FA Cup campaigns end in the same week, but have since downed Manchester United 1-0 in their previous league outing.

On the other hand, Ipswich are looking to return to winning ways in the league following a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last time out.

How to watch Ipswich vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Tottenham will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ipswich vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Portman Road

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Tottenham will be played at the Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Besides Axel Tuanzebe facing a one-match ban, with Ben Johnson to step in at the back, the Tractor Boys will be without all of Julio Enciso, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Chiedozie Ogbene and Christian Walton due to injuries.

In addition, Sammie Szmodics, Sam Morsy and Leif Davis will need once-overs ahead of kick-off.

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou will hope that Kevin Danso, Rodrigo Bentancur and Son Heung-min are available for selection after the trio were forced off with knocks in the United win, while Timo Werner remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Richarlison, Dominic Solanke, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin are sidelined by injuries.

