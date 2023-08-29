Inter boss Simone Inzaghi reacts to Romelu Lukaku's imminent transfer to Roma

- Lukaku snubbed Inter
- Set to join Roma
- Inzaghi backs him to shine in Rome
WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea and Belgium forward is on the verge of completing a move back to Italy, with Jose Mourinho keen to get him on a loan deal to the capital club. It has been a long transfer saga with several twists and turns as Lukaku reportedly turned down the chance to make his loan move to Inter permanent and targeted a switch to Juventus, before setting his heart on Roma as he felt that the Bianconeri took too long to thrash out a deal.
WHAT THEY SAID: When Inzaghi was asked to comment on Lukaku's proposed loan move to Roma, the Inter boss told DAZN: "As far as Lukaku is concerned, Roma have made an excellent signing, for the rest I am very satisfied with my players, with the values
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku must take a sizeable pay cut to complete his transfer to Roma as his wages, which are believed to be around £325,000 per week, are too high for them to pay in full. Mourinho remains eager to link-up with the striker again after their stint together at Manchester United and is "quietly waiting" to see how Roma reinforce their attack before the summer window closes.
WHAT NEXT? Lukaku looks set to leave Stamford Bridge after a disappointing second spell with Chelsea. The striker has agreed to a lower salary in order to join Roma, who are set to pay the Blues a £5m loan fee for his services.