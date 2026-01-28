Here is where to find English language live streams of PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern Munich as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV and Bayern Munich will kick off at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Goal difference kept PSV inside the top-24 of the league phase table after they were thrashed 3-0 by Newcastle on matchday seven, and they simply have to win here to guarantee a spot in the playoffs for the last 16.

Michael Olise is on fire for Bayern at the moment, scoring four and assisting seven in their last six matches. The Bavarians do, however, come into this off the back of a surprise defeat to Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Getty Images

Key stats, injury news

The suspended Yarek Gasiorowski joins the injured Anass Salah-Eddine on the sidelines. Winger Ricardo Pepi is out with a broken arm.

Bayern will be without the injured Dayot Upamecano and the suspended Kim Min-jae.

Six of Bayern’s last eight matches saw both teams score.

Bayern have scored 3+ goals in each of their five competitive away games since losing to Arsenal on matchday five.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: