How to watch KSI vs Dillon Danis: Date, start time, streaming links & more

The trash talking is over and it’s time to enter the ring for the latest Misfits Boxing bonanza

KSI is a man of many talents and he thrives on being in the public eye. A judge on Britain’s Got Talent, a VIP guest at the Brit Awards and on Saturday, March 29, the spotlight is focused on the social media mogul from Watford once again. ‘The Nightmare’ enters the ring for his first boxing match since April 2023 to take on Dillon Danis. The American mixed martial artist also hasn’t donned boxing gloves in anger since that fateful spring night in 2023.

KSI has had two long years to stew on the memory of losing to Tommy Fury, which as well as being a controversial loss, also brought an end to his unbeaten boxing record. The king of crossover boxing will be eager to set the record straight and get back to winning ways this month.

KSI vs Dillon Danis is the top-of-the-bill cruiserweight bout at the MF & DAZN: X Series 21 ‘Unfinished Business’ event being staged at the Manchester Arena. Originally, KSI had been scheduled to fight former Southampton, Chelsea, and Man City footballer Wayne Bridge, but following a shocking verbal outburst from KSI, Bridge pulled out and a replacement had to be sought.

While Dillon Danis may have stepped in to fill the gap, the man who goes under the fighting moniker of ‘El Jefe', has been a long-term foe of KSI. They had been due to clash at X Series 004 at the start of 2023, but Danis pulled out prior to the bout, which only intensified the bad blood between the pair. The American fighter and former grappling coach of Conor McGregor lost further credibility when being disqualified in the final round of his X-Series 10 encounter with Logan Paul for attempting a guillotine choke.

There’s also a packed undercard in Manchester, that includes former MMA star, Darren Till, who won on his boxing debut in January, taking on Darren Stewart at cruiserweight. Two belts are on the line too, with Tyson (and Tommy) Fury’s brother Roman, taking on Chase DeMoor for the MFB heavyweight title and it’s Joe Laws vs Harley Benn (brother of Conor) for the MFB Super middleweight crown.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital information ahead of the next big Misfits boxing promotion featuring KSI vs Dillon Danis, including the full rundown of match-ups taking place and how you can watch all the ring action live.

When is KSI vs Dillon Danis?

Date Saturday, March 29 Location Manchester Arena, Manchester, England Time The DAZN PPV show starts at 7 pm GMT (3 pm ET) Main event ring walks (approx) 10.30 pm GMT / 6.30 pm ET

The Manchester Arena (currently known as the AO Arena) is an indoor venue in Manchester, immediately north of the city centre, which opened in 1995. Prior to the Co-op Live being built (which is also in Manchester), the arena had the highest seating capacity of any indoor venue in the UK and is the fourth-largest arena in Europe, with a capacity of 21,000. Many famous fighters have fought at the arena, including Amir Khan, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, and Mike Tyson. The multi-purpose venue has been used for various sporting and music events over recent decades.

The Manchester Arena is hosting its first boxing event for almost twelve months, since a Matchroom Boxing promotion featuring Jordan Gill, Zelfa Barrett, Ellie Scotney, and Rhiannon Dixon in April 2024. The arena also staged KSI’s and Danis’ last boxing bouts when they clashed with Tommy Fury and Logan Paul respectively at MF & DAZN: X Series 10.

How to watch KSI vs Dillon Danis

'MF & DAZN: X Series 21 - Unfinished Business' can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US & worldwide on DAZN Pay-Per-View. It will cost £19.99 in the UK, $29.99 in the US, and $19.99/the equivalent worldwide. DAZN is also throwing in a free 7-day trial to anybody who signs up to watch the event.

Additionally, you can watch over 185 fights a year in over 200 countries across the globe via a DAZN subscription. If you are not currently a DAZN member, then monthly and annual subscription options are available. An Annual Super Saver subscription is a one-off payment of £119.99 for 12-month access (£14.99 per month if paying in monthly installments). A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, is £24.99 per month. In the US, a 1-month DAZN subscription costs $24.99, while a 1-year version is $224.99. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV, and many others.

Watch KSI vs Dillon Danis from anywhere with a VPN

If KSI vs Dillon Danis isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

KSI vs Dillon Danis Fight Card

Weight class Fight Cruiserweight KSI vs Dillon Danis Cruiserweight Darren Till vs Darren Stewart Heavyweight (MFB title) Chase DeMoor vs Roman Fury Super middleweight (MFB title) Joe Laws vs Harley Benn Lightweight Walid Sharks vs FoxTheG Lightweight Argentinian King vs Small Spartan Jay

KSI boxing stats

Age: 31

31 Height: 6' 0"

6' 0" Reach: 71.3" / 181 cm

71.3" / 181 cm Total fights: 6

6 Record: 4-1 (1 NC) (3 KOs)

Dillon Danis boxing stats