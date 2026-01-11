As the surging No. 3 seed Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to defend EverBank Stadium against Josh Allen and the battle-tested Buffalo Bills in this Sunday's marquee AFC Wild Card showdown, we have everything you need to know to catch every snap of the action live

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills online - TV channels & live streams

How to watch and live stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills for free

If you are in the United States, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills game will be broadcast live on CBS meaning there are a number of different ways you can catch all of the action for free.

The first option is through Paramount+ where new customers are offered a free seven day trial. Other, more comprehensive options however, are Fubo and DirecTV Stream who offer access to the game via your CBS affiliate as well as other channels that you'll need to catch the rest of the NFL playoff action this weekend and beyond.

Fubo and DirecTV Stream's free trial lasts five days, giving you plenty of time to decide whether you want to keep a longer-term subscription.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

With a local start time of 1.00pm, that corresponds to the following for readers among you watching the game from around the world.

Region Time Date United Kingdom (GMT) 6.00pm Sunday Jan 11 South Africa (SAST) 8.00pm Sunday Jan 11 Saudi Arabia (AST) 9.00pm Sunday Jan 11 Dubai / UAE (GST) 10.00pm Sunday Jan 11 India (IST) 11.30pm Sunday Jan 11 Malaysia 2.00am Monday Jan 12 Australia (AEDT) 5.00am Monday Jan 12

Team news & squads

Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Offense: The receiving corps is fully powered up with Jakobi Meyers, who signed a new contract extension in December, and Brian Thomas Jr. providing a dangerous tandem. Travis Etienne Jr. remains the engine of the backfield, fresh off a multi-touchdown performance in the Week 18 rout of the Titans.

Defense: The secondary has seen significant reshuffling this season following the October trade of Tyson Campbell to Cleveland. Cornerback Montaric Brown has stepped up admirably as the CB1, playing some of the best football of his career down the stretch. The pass rush remains lethal with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker both healthy and active.

Injury Monitor: The biggest question mark remains the status of dual-threat weapon Travis Hunter. After being placed on Injured Reserve in late October, there is still no official word on his activation for the postseason making him unlikely to suit up.

Expect the Jaguars to lean heavily on the Van Lanen-anchored line to establish Etienne early, trying to the Bills' star-studded pass rush, featuring their own high profile free agent addition, Joey Bosa, off Lawrence's back.

Buffalo Bills Team News

Defense: The big storyline for the defense is the secondary. Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who had been a revelation this season, suffered an ankle injury in the Week 18 win over the Jets and has been deemed "unlikely" to play by McDermott. This leaves the Bills thin at corner, likely forcing them to rely on depth options against Jacksonville's potent passing attack.

The defensive front remains the team's strength. Veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa, signed to a one-year "prove-it" deal in the offseason, has been a force, tying a franchise record with five forced fumbles this season. He and Gregory Rousseau will be tasked with disrupting Trevor Lawrence.

There is significant anxiety surrounding the kicking game. Veteran kicker Matt Prater re-injured his quad in the season finale. He is currently listed as day-to-day, and the team was actively working out free-agent kickers this week as a contingency plan.

Offense: The offense is healthy. James Cook has been the engine on the ground, while sophomore wideout Keon Coleman has continued to build chemistry with Allen, scoring a 2-point conversion last week even in limited action.

Form

JAX - Form All Jacksonville Jaguars 41 - 7 Tennessee Titans W

Indianapolis Colts 17 - 23 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Denver Broncos 20 - 34 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 48 - 20 New York Jets W

Jacksonville Jaguars 36 - 19 Indianapolis Colts W BUF - Form All Buffalo Bills 35 - 8 New York Jets W

Buffalo Bills 12 - 13 Philadelphia Eagles L

Cleveland Browns 20 - 23 Buffalo Bills W

New England Patriots 31 - 35 Buffalo Bills W

Buffalo Bills 39 - 34 Cincinnati Bengals W

The momentum heading into the Wild Card clash could not be more distinct. While Buffalo has been steady, Jacksonville enters the postseason as the undisputed hottest team in football.

The Jaguars are playing their best football at the perfect time. After a wobbly 5-4 start under first-year head coach Liam Coen, they flipped the switch following their Week 10 loss to Houston. Since then, they have rattled off eight straight victories, averaging over 34 points per game in that span.

The Bills, meanwhile, have been resilient, winning four of their last five games, but a heartbreaking 13-12 loss to the Eagles in Week 17 cost them the AFC East crown. They bounced back with a "get-right" blowout of the Jets in the finale, where the offense looked as sharp as it has all season.

Head-to-Head Record

JAX Last 5 matches BUF 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Buffalo Bills 47 - 10 Jacksonville Jaguars

Buffalo Bills 20 - 25 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 9 - 6 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 24 - 21 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 10 - 3 Buffalo Bills

The AFC Wild Card showdown marks the 21st meeting between these two franchises, and the stakes are historically high. The all-time series is deadlocked at 10-10 meaning the winner of this game not only advances to the Divisional Round but also takes the historical lead.

While the overall series is tied, Jacksonville has owned the postseason encounters. The Jaguars are 2-0 against Buffalo in the playoffs, with both wins coming in the Wild Card round. The first victory, in 1996, is one of the biggest upsets in franchise history. The Jaguars stunned the Bills 30-27 in Buffalo; a loss that proved to the final game of Jim Kelly's Hall of Fame career.

Despite the playoff history favoring Jacksonville, the most recent memory is painful for the Jaguars. In Week 3 of the 2024 season, the Bills demolished the Jaguars 47-10 on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen threw four first-half touchdown passes that game, a humiliation the current Jaguars roster has likely not forgotten.