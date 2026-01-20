Inter host Arsenal with the Gunners hoping to extend their 100% start to the Champions League group phase.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Inter vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Inter vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Giuseppe Meazza

Inter vs Arsenal kicks off on 20 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Arsenal needs just a single point to seal qualification for the Champions League round of 16 after a perfect start of six wins from six. Inter started with four wins from four but then lost back-to-back matches against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool. Since that defeat to the Reds, Christian Chivu's side are almost back to their best with six wins from their last eight in all competitions, including five wins from six in Serie A to cement their status as favourites for the Scudetto.

Arsenal have conceded just a single goal from their six matches in the competition so far, while Inter have only conceded four, making these the two best defensive units in the UCL at the moment.

Injuries & key stats

Inter are without playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu (calf) and Denzel Dumfries (ankle). Alessandro Bastoni and Marcus Thuram were unused subs against Udinese, but should be restored to Chivu's 3-5-2 system, which should also feature one-time Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mikel Arteta might rotate his squad with qualification virtually sealed and Man United's upcoming weekend visit to Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie are both still sidelined.

A seventh straight win would represent an all-time best for Arsenal in any UEFA competition.

No player has scored more UCL home goals since the start of 2025 than Inter's Lautaro Martinez.

Team news & squads

