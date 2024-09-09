Get your hands on FM24 for free, with a limited time offer.

Football Manager fans who haven't yet purchased the latest version of the game can now get it for free, with a limited-time discount offer open online.

Whether you want to finally restore Manchester United to their perch at the top of the Premier League, or you fancy bringing a team from the National League to the Champions League, it's all the sweeter if you get the game free of charge.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how to avail of this brilliant offer.

How to play Football Manager 2024 for free

Football Manager 2024 can be picked up for free through the Epic Games store, which is giving away several games at a 100 per cent discount. You will need to have a free Epic Games account to redeem the offer.

Here's what you need to do to get FM24 for free:

Head to the official Football Manager 2024 page at the Epic Games store. Click the blue button that says 'Get' and follow the instructions. Launch the Epic Games launcher on your PC. Once done, go to your library and Football Manager will be available to play. Simple!

The offer is only available until 4 pm BST (11 am ET) on September 12, so if you want to get the game for free, you will have to complete the instructions and download it before then.

What is Football Manager 2024?

Football Manager 2024 is a football management simulation game that was launched on November 6, 2023.

Players assume the reins at a team, with all of the biggest clubs and national teams in the world available to choose from.

It is the most-played edition in the history of the video game series, which was first released in 2004, though its roots stretch back even further, with the Championship Manager series running from 1992.

