Six Nations 2025 tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Want to see some of the modern rugby greats in action in the flesh?

Whether it’s Antoine Dupont strutting his stuff at the Stade de France, Sam Prendergast producing another stellar performance at the Aviva Stadium, or Duhan van der Merwe powering his way over the try line at Murrayfield, we are all set for another scintillating Six Nations campaign.

It’s an edge-of-your-seats experience just watching the games on your sofa at home or down the pub. Imagine how the enjoyment intensifies if you are lucky enough to get tickets to any matches during this season’s Six Nations. Whether you fancy catching a game on your home turf or flying out to combine your love of rugby with a cheeky holiday, we've got you covered.

Each of the 15 match-ups is worthy of a watch, but several standout encounters are sure to get the pulses racing over the coming weeks of Six Nations action. Despite defending their Championship title last year, Ireland lost to England.

So the Irish will be keen to avenge that defeat when the sides meet in Dublin during the opening weekend. Wales have been written off as no-hopers in the build-up to the tournament, so Warren Gatland and the Welsh fans know how vital their encounter with Italy is in Rome during round 2.

Amazingly, Scotland is currently on a four-game winning Calcutta Cup streak, but they’ve never ever won five on the bounce against England. Could they make history at Twickenham this February?

Let GOAL take you through getting tickets for the Six Nations Championship. Where to buy them, what prices you can expect, and what famous rugby venues host the games.

When does the Six Nations 2025 take place?

The Six Nations 2025 runs this year from Friday, January 31, until Saturday, March 15, with 15 games taking place across five rounds/weekends. There are three games per round, with all teams playing during each and every round.

The tournament is played in a league format, with every side playing each other. At the end of the competition, the team at the top of the table wins the Six Nations. The Grand Slam is achieved if one side wins all five matches during the tournament, as Ireland did in 2023.

Six Nations 2025 schedule

Round Date Match Time 1 Friday, January 31 France vs Wales 9:15 pm (CET) / 8.15 pm (GMT) Saturday, February 1 Scotland vs Italy 2:15 pm (GMT) / 3.15 pm (CET) Saturday, February 1 Ireland vs England 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) 2 Saturday, February 8 Italy vs Wales 3:15 pm (CET) / 2.15 pm (GMT) Saturday, February 8 England vs France 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Sunday, February 9 Scotland vs Ireland 3 pm (GMT) / 4 pm (CET) 3 Saturday, February 22 Wales vs Ireland 2:15 pm (GMT) / 3.15 pm (CET) Saturday, February 22 England vs Scotland 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Sunday, February 23 Italy vs France 4 pm (CET) / 3 pm (GMT) 4 Saturday, March 8 Ireland vs France 2:15 pm (GMT) / 3.15 pm (CET) Saturday, March 8 Scotland vs Wales 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Sunday, March 9 England vs Italy 3 pm (GMT) / 4 pm (CET) 5 Saturday, March 15 Italy vs Ireland 3:15 pm (CET) / 2.15 pm (GMT) Saturday, March 15 Wales vs England 4:45 pm (GMT) / 5.45 pm (CET) Saturday, March 15 France vs Scotland 9 pm (CET) / 8 pm (GMT)

How to buy Six Nations 2025 tickets

There are several ways to purchase Six Nations tickets, with each participating nation selling seats through their respective ticket portals for home and away matches. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation for the Championship encounters. Sales generally occur over a series of priority windows for union members before any remaining seats are available for general sale.

Below, you can find a list of all the teams’ respective ticket portals, showing you all the current seats available for the various forthcoming Six Nations encounters. Additional ticket drops may be released on a match-by-match basis closer to game day.

Six Nations team ticket portals

Six Nations 2025 tickets on StubHub

In addition to first-hand sales through the official ticketing portals, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Remember to read the terms and conditions for any purchase made through second-hand retailers and buy from a trusted source to avoid being exploited by touts.

Six Nations 2025 venues

Twickenham - England

Twickenham Stadium (now officially known as Allianz Stadium, Twickenham), located in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, is owned by the England Rugby Football Union (RFU), which has its headquarters there. Often called "the Home of Rugby", it's the world's largest rugby union stadium, with a current capacity of 82,000.

The first rugby union game played at Twickenham was Harlequins vs Richmond in October 1909, with the first international, England vs Wales, being held there in January 1910. Twickenham has also staged NFL and rugby league games and hosted rugby union matches and competitions (England internationals, Premiership matches, the Varsity match and more). Many world-famous music artists have performed there, too, such as Bon Jovi, U2, the Rolling Stones, Eminem and Metallica.

Stade de France - France

Stade de France, located just north of Paris in the commune of Saint-Denis, has a capacity of 81,338, which makes it the largest stadium in France. Initially built for the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the venue is now used by both the French national football and rugby union teams. Rugby World Cups were hosted by the Stade de France in 1999, 2007 and 2023, making it one of only two stadiums in the world to have staged both the FIFA World Cup and rugby union World Cup finals.

The stadium proved to be a key factor in the success of Paris' bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. It also regularly holds athletics events and is the largest athletics venue in Europe. On the domestic rugby union front, Stade de France is a secondary home facility of Parisian rugby union clubs Stade Français and Racing 92. It hosts a few of their regular-season fixtures.

Aviva Stadium - Ireland

Aviva Stadium (also known as Lansdowne Road or Dublin Arena) is a sports stadium in Dublin, Ireland. It is built on the site of the former Lansdowne Road Stadium, which was demolished in 2007 and replaced it as the home for both the Irish rugby union team and the Republic of Ireland football team. The Aviva Stadium was officially opened in May 2010 and now has a seated capacity 51,711.

As well as Ireland's rugby union internationals, Leinster have also played some of their bigger United Rugby Championship and European Rugby Champions Cup games at the stadium. On the football front, it has also been recognised as a significant venue by UEFA, with the 2011 and 2024 Europa League Finals being held there.

Stadio Olimpico - Italy

The Stadio Olimpico is an Italian multi-purpose sports venue located in Rome. Seating over 70,000 spectators, it is the second-largest sports stadium in Italy after Milan's San Siro. It formerly had a capacity of over 100,000 people but houses 73,261 in its modern guise. Since opening in 1953, the stadium has been home to the city's rival football clubs, S.S. Lazio and A.S. Roma.

However, it has hosted many high-profile sporting events, including the 1960 Summer Olympics, the 1990 FIFA World Cup, and the 1968, 1980 & 2020 UEFA European Championships. The Olimpico has been Italy's regular home in the Six Nations Championship for over a decade.

Murrayfield Stadium - Scotland

Murrayfield Stadium is a rugby union venue located in the Murrayfield area of Edinburgh, Scotland. It is owned by the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU), which, like the RFU with Twickenham, has its headquarters at the stadium. It was officially opened in 1925 with a game between Scotland and England. In addition to hosting Scotland's rugby union internationals, it has also staged Edinburgh's URC and European Rugby Champions Cup matches.

Murrayfield's record attendance of 104,000 was set in March 1975 during a Five Nations Championship clash between Scotland and Wales. That stood as a rugby union attendance world record until 1999 when it was beaten by an Australia vs. New Zealand encounter at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, which was watched by 107,042 fans. Murrayfield has a seated capacity of 67,144, making it the fifth-largest stadium in the UK.

Millennium Stadium - Wales

The Millennium Stadium (known since 2016 as the Principality Stadium) is the national stadium of Wales, which is located in Cardiff and has a capacity of 73,191. As well as being the home of the Welsh national rugby union team, it also holds national football team internationals.

Initially built for the 1999 Rugby World Cup, the stadium staged its first international rugby union match in June 1999, when Wales beat South Africa in a summer test match. The Cardiff venue would also take over football responsibilities whilst Wembley was redeveloped at the turn of the millennium, hosting FA Cup, League Cup and Football League play-off finals.