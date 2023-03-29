How many more goals will Lionel Messi score in his career?

The Argentina legend moved onto 102 goals for his country in the 7-0 demolition of Curacao - how many more will he get before he hangs up his boots?

Lionel Messi reached an incredible milestone on Tuesday night as he scored his 102nd goal for Argentina, completing a first-half hat-trick in the resounding friendly win over minnows Curacao.

In total, the PSG forward now has 803 goals for club and country in his professional career. With his future up in the air - a move to Inter Miami, a return to Barcelona or a sensational switch to join Cristiano Ronaldo out in Saudi Arabia have all been mooted - how many more can the 35-year-old realistically score before he calls it quits?

Vote in the poll and let us know what you think in the comments! 💬