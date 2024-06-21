Rasmus Hojlund Alejandro Garnacho Kobbie Mainoo Man UtdGetty
How to follow Manchester United away from home in 2024-25 Premier League season

Manchester UnitedPremier League

The Red Devils are set for another top-flight campaign and we have all the information you need to follow Erik ten Hag’s men on the road this season.

Manchester United kick off the 2024-25 Premier League season at home for the eighth year in a row when Erik ten Hag's men welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Friday, August 16.

The Red Devils will then hit the road for the first time with a long trip to the south coast to take on Brighton, with the team no doubt being followed by a vast travelling support.

Ten Hag will be aiming to improve on last season's eighth-placed finish by returning to the top four and a place in the Champions League. The Dutchman will also be hoping for another trip to Wembley after ending last season on a high by lifting the FA Cup following an impressive win over Manchester City.

Manchester United’s official hotel loyalty partner, Marriott Bonvoy, brings Reds around the world closer to their biggest passion in its latest series, United: Near & Far. If you travel to watch United players in action away from home in the Premier League, Marriott Bonvoy has a hotel experience for you.

Man Utd’s Premier League 2024-25 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off time (UK)Fixture
16/08/202420:00Man Utd v Fulham
24/08/202415:00Brighton v Man Utd
31/08/202415:00Man Utd v Liverpool
14/09/202415:00Southampton v Man Utd
21/09/202415:00Crystal Palace v Man Utd
28/09/202415:00Man Utd v Tottenham
05/10/202415:00Aston Villa v Man Utd
19/10/202415:00Man Utd v Brentford
26/10/202415:00West Ham v Man Utd
02/11/202415:00Man Utd v Chelsea
09/11/202415:00Man Utd v Leicester
23/11/202415:00Ipswich v Man Utd
30/11/202415:00Man Utd v Everton
03/12/202419:45Arsenal v Man Utd
07/12/202415:00Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
14/12/202415:00Man City v Man Utd
21/12/202415:00Man Utd v Bournemouth
26/12/202415:00Wolves v Man Utd
29/12/202415:00Man Utd v Newcastle
04/01/202515:00Liverpool v Man Utd
15/01/202520:00Man Utd v Southampton
18/01/202515:00Man Utd v Brighton
25/01/202515:00Fulham v Man Utd
01/02/202515:00Man Utd v Crystal Palace
15/02/202515:00Tottenham v Man Utd
22/02/202515:00Everton v Man Utd
26/02/202520:00Man Utd v Ipswich
08/03/202515:00Man Utd v Arsenal
15/03/202515:00Leicester v Man Utd
01/04/202519:45Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
05/04/202515:00Man Utd v Man City
12/04/202515:00Newcastle v Man Utd
19/04/202515:00Man Utd v Wolves
26/04/202515:00Bournemouth v Man Utd
03/05/202515:00Brentford v Man Utd
10/05/202515:00Man Utd v West Ham
18/05/202515:00Chelsea v Man Utd
25/05/202516:00Man Utd v Aston Villa

Man Utd face crunch Christmas on the road

Manchester United fans face some long away trips in the early months of the campaign, with the Red Devils heading to Southampton and Crystal Palace in September, Aston Villa and West Ham in October and a reunion with former coach Kieran McKenna and his newly-promoted Ipswich team in November.

A tricky festive period is in store for the Red Devils as United build up to Christmas with a visit to Arsenal on December 3. They haven’t won at Emirates Stadium in the Premier League since 2017 and will be eager to end that winless sequence.

Ten Hag’s men then head home to face Nottingham Forest, before a trip to the Etihad Stadium for a first Manchester derby of the season against City on December 14. The traditional Boxing Day action sees United at Molineux to face Wolves ahead of a blockbuster start to 2025.

Marcus Rashford Scott McTominay Man UtdGetty Images

The Red Devils' first Premier League game of the New Year is against Liverpool at Anfield, where the team can expect a red-hot reception on January 4. Ten Hag's men will then be back on Merseyside a month later when they head to Goodison Park to face Everton.

A testing run-in also looks to be on the cards for United. Their final four away fixtures are against Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brentford, before a final away game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on May 18.

How to buy Man Utd tickets

Tickets for Manchester United's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels. You can find out more information about purchasing tickets for United games on the official club website, or by reading GOAL's comprehensive guide here.

