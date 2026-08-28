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Bundesliga
team-logoHoffenheim
SNP Arena
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
Book Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Tickets
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How to get Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Hoffenheim take on VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Hoffenheim take on VfB Stuttgart on the Saturday, September 12, 2026 at SNP Arena in Sinsheim.

Their most recent league meeting in May 2026 ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the same venue. Overall head-to-head records favor Stuttgart slightly, though games in Sinsheim routinely prove unpredictable for both sides.  

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim. Check your regional listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your territory.

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Bundesliga - Game Week 3
SNP Arena

How to buy Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga match on September 12, 2026, you have two primary options:

  • Official Club Outlets: The safest way to secure tickets at face value is directly through the official TSG Hoffenheim online ticket portal, as they are the home team hosting the match at the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim. Visiting fans can also check the official VfB Stuttgart ticket shop for away-allocation sales, though these often require official club membership.
  • Secondary Market & Aggregators: If official allocations are sold out, tickets are available on ticket resale platforms and comparison sites such as StubHub.
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How much do Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

The cost of tickets for the Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga match on September 12, 2026, varies depending on seat location, ticket category, and whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale platforms:

  • Official Face-Value Tickets: Standard tickets purchased directly through official club outlets typically start at around £15 to £20 for standing room (Stehplatz) area tickets. Seating tickets (Sitzplatz) generally range between £30 and £70, depending on how close you are to the pitch or central stands.
  • Secondary Market & Aggregators: On third-party resale and ticket aggregator platforms (such as StubHub), prices fluctuate based on demand. Entry-level secondary marketplace tickets currently start at around £40 to £85, with premium or lower-tier central seats reaching £100 to £150+ per ticket.
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Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Hoffenheim go into the match with three wins, one draw and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Erzgebirge Aue in the DFB-Pokal on 22 August, a convincing cup win that followed a 2-2 friendly draw with Tottenham Hotspur. Earlier in pre-season they beat Karlsruher SC 3-0 and Holstein Kiel 3-1. Across those five matches Hoffenheim scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Stuttgart also carry a three-win, one-draw, one-loss record into the game. Their last outing was the 4-0 DFB-Pokal win at Hansa Rostock on 21 August, though that result was overshadowed by the injuries sustained during the match. Stuttgart drew 2-2 with Paris FC in late July and lost 1-0 to Fulham in a friendly on 15 August. They scored 16 goals across the five matches but conceded eight, a pattern that suggests Hoeness's side can be opened up at the back.

TSG

TSG - Form

HSK
W3-1
KSC
W3-0
TOT
L3-0
TOT
D2-2
AUE
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5
VFB

VFB - Form

OFC
W1-8
PAR
D2-2
EVE
W3-1
FUL
L1-0
HRO
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on 2 May 2026, when Hoffenheim and Stuttgart shared a 3-3 draw at the SNP Arena in a Bundesliga fixture. Before that, a December 2025 Bundesliga meeting at Stuttgart ended goalless. Across the last five Bundesliga encounters between the sides, neither team has managed to establish dominance, with the record showing two draws, one Stuttgart win and two further draws, including a 1-1 in February 2025 and a 1-1 in October 2024. The most recent win in the dataset belongs to Stuttgart, who beat Hoffenheim 3-0 in Sinsheim in March 2024.

Head to Head

HoffenheimDrawVfB Stuttgart
0
4
1
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
3
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
0
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
FT
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
1
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
0
VfB Stuttgart badge
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
00000000
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
00000000
3
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
5
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
00000000
6
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000000
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
00000000
8
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
00000000
9
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
00000000
10
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
00000000
11
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
00000000
12
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
00000000
13
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
00000000
14
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
15
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
00000000
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
00000000
17
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
18
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
00000000
Champions League
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Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
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