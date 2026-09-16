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Bundesliga
team-logoHoffenheim
SNP Arena
team-logoHamburger SV
Book Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Tickets
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How to get Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Bundesliga

Hoffenheim take on Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Hoffenheim take on Hamburger SV on Saturday, October 10, 2026 at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim.

Historically, both clubs share a closely fought head-to-head record, with Hoffenheim holding a narrow edge of 8 wins to Hamburger SV's 7. In their most recent encounter on April 25, 2026, Hoffenheim earned a 2-1 away victory at the Volksparkstadion.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga kick-off?

Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
SNP Arena

How to buy Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hamburger SV, you can follow these primary purchasing options:

  1. Official Club Ticketing Portals:
    • TSG Hoffenheim Official Ticket Shop: Visit TSG Hoffenheim’s official ticketing portal. Tickets are typically made available to club members first during an exclusive presale window before any remaining allocation goes on open sale to the general public.
    • Hamburger SV Official Ticket Shop: If you intend to sit in the away fans' section, check Hamburger SV’s official ticketing portal, as away tickets are allocated directly through the visiting club to their members and season ticket holders.
  3. Official Ticket Resale Platforms (Zweitmarkt):
    • Hoffenheim operates an official secondary ticket exchange directly on their club website. Season ticket holders who cannot attend re-list their seats at official face value, offering a safe and legitimate way to purchase tickets if the match sells out.
  5. General Public Sales & Booking Tips:
    • Ticket sale dates are usually announced a few weeks prior to matchday. Creating a free user account on the TSG Hoffenheim ticket platform in advance will allow you to access the portal quickly once the public sale opens.
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How much do Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hamburger SV Bundesliga match at the SNP Arena (PreZero Arena) depend on the seating category and where you purchase them:

Official Face-Value Prices (TSG Hoffenheim Ticket Shop)

  • Standing Tickets (Stehplätze): Standard standing tickets start around €15 to €20 (concessions available around €12 to €15).
  • Seated Tickets (Sitzplätze):
    • Lower Tier / Family Blocks: Approximately €30 to €45.
    • Category 2 (Corners / Upper Tiers): Around €45 to €65.
    • Category 1 (Main Stand / Back straight side-lines): Range from €65 to €115+ depending on the specific block and proximity to the halfway line.
  • VIP & Hospitality: Typically start from €150 to €250+.

Secondary Market & Resale Prices

  • Official Club Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): Sold directly at original face value (usually €15 to €115 depending on the seat).
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Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV Form

Hoffenheim have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Earlier in that run, they beat Erzgebirge Aue 4-0 in the DFB-Pokal and drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season. Across those five games, Hoffenheim scored 11 goals and conceded 11.

Hamburg have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a heavy 0-5 defeat to Mainz in the Bundesliga. Before that, they lost 0-2 to Borussia Dortmund on the opening weekend, though they did win their cup tie at SC Verl 3-0. Hamburg scored six goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

TSG

TSG - Form

TOT
D2-2
AUE
W0-4
KOE
L3-2
BVB
L2-3
VFB
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
HSV

HSV - Form

TFC
W1-2
VEL
W0-3
BVB
L2-0
M05
L0-5
RBL
L5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Hoffenheim vs Hamburger SV: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on 25 April 2026, when Hoffenheim won 2-1 away at the Volksparkstadion in the Bundesliga. In the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Hoffenheim have won three times to Hamburg's two, with Hoffenheim also claiming a 4-1 home win in December 2025 and a 2-0 victory in April 2018. Hamburg's wins in the dataset came in November 2017 (3-0) and April 2017 (2-1).

Head to Head

HoffenheimDrawHamburger SV
3
0
2
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
4
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
1
FT
Bundesliga
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
2
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
3
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hamburger SV badge
Hamburger SV
HSV
2
Hoffenheim badge
Hoffenheim
TSG
1
FT
9Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
3300101+99
W
W
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
330082+69
W
W
W
3
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
321093+67
D
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
321072+57
W
D
W
5
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
320193+66
W
L
W
6
ElversbergElversbergELV
320187+16
L
W
W
7
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
311185+34
D
W
L
8
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
311163+34
L
W
D
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
311178-14
W
L
D
10
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
311156-14
D
W
L
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
311134-14
W
D
L
12
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
311157-24
D
L
W
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
310267-13
W
L
L
14
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
310268-23
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
301204-41
L
L
D
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
3012410-61
L
L
D
17
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
3003312-90
L
L
L
18
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
3003012-120
L
L
L
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