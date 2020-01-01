‘Hire Williamson and learn from the man!’ – Nuttall sings praise of ex-Gor Mahia coach

The tactician sings the praises of his fellow countrymen saying clubs in the top-tier should scramble for his services

Frank Nuttall has sent his advice to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) clubs to consider hiring former Gor Mahia coach Bobby Williamson.

The 59-year-old Scot is now a free agent having stopped coaching in 2016.

In a moving tribute and appreciation, his countryman Nuttall, who also handled Gor Mahia, between 2014 and 2016, has pleaded with clubs in the Kenyan top-tier to consider hiring the services of Williamson whom he described as the “the most experienced coach in Kenya and East Africa.”

“Some advice to football clubs in Kenya...hire Bobby Williamson and learn from the man!” Nuttall wrote on his official social media pages.

“[Williamson] has so much knowledge and experience and is, by far, the most experienced football coach in the country [and East Africa].”

Nuttall continued: “For too long, he has not been appreciated or respected. Be smart, be ahead of the rest, and sign him.”

Williamson became the manager of Uganda Cranes in 2008 and handled the side until 2013 when Gor Mahia went for his services. He arrived in Kenya to replace sacked Zdravko Logarusic and went on to win Gor Mahia fans after he guided the side to their first league title in 18 years.

In August 2014, Williamson quit Gor Mahia to take over as Kenya’s national team coach, after his last game which was against Sony Sugar but was later to be fired and replaced by ex-Mathare United coach Stanley Okumbi in February 2016.

In a recent interview with Goal, Williamson revealed he was ready to work for any KPL club without a contract.

“I am available to talk to anyone,” Williamson who resides in Kenya told Goal.

“I am prepared to speak to any club who is without a coach with intentions of helping them achieve their goals.

“I would be prepared to work without a contract," the 59-year-old revealed.

“I want to be paid; but if there is no contract, the club can let me go at any time without cost, and on the other hand, if someone else wants me I can walk away at no cost. If the club insists on a contract, that is fine.”

Nuttall himself led Gor Mahia to an unbeaten title in 2015, an achievement not done in the competition since 1976. The Scot guided them to the KPL Top 8 Cup and the Kenyan Super Cup titles in 2015 besides winning the league in 2014 and 2015.