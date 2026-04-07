Concerns have been mounting in the global sporting community over the past few days regarding the health of Colombian star James Rodríguez, the playmaker for US club Minnesota United, following a sudden illness that struck him after he returned from international duty with his national team, ‘Los Cafeteros’, during the recent international break.

The dehydration crisis

The story began on 29 March, when the 2014 World Cup top scorer took part in the international friendly between Colombia and France, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Les Bleus.

Following the final whistle, the 34-year-old began to show symptoms of severe physical exhaustion, which rapidly worsened over the following hours and were clinically diagnosed as a case of “severe dehydration”.

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Given the seriousness of the situation and the need for close medical monitoring, the decision was taken to admit the former Real Madrid star to hospital on the morning of 31 March, where he spent three days under constant care, during which he received the necessary fluids and intravenous treatments, before being allowed to leave to continue his recovery at home under the supervision of a specialist medical team.

Club denies ‘rhabdomyolysis’

In the absence of official information during his hospitalisation, US media outlets reported that Rodríguez was suffering from ‘rhabdomyolysis’, a serious medical condition resulting from the breakdown of muscle tissue (muscle wasting), which can lead to kidney failure or fatal complications.

In response to these speculations, Minnesota United issued a strongly worded statement putting an end to the rumours, categorically confirming that there is no biological or clinical evidence to support these claims.

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The statement read: “Minnesota United FC takes the health and privacy of its players very seriously, and we wish to make it clear that there is no medical evidence to suggest that James has rabies. We respectfully ask the public and the media to refrain from speculation and to await updates via our official channels.”

The challenges of the season and the anticipated return

This injury comes at a critical time for James, who has featured for just 39 minutes in his new club’s colours since joining last February, having been hampered by a series of physical problems that have hampered his start in the American league.

With questions mounting over his fitness, recent reports have struck an optimistic note, as the club officially announced James’ return to training yesterday, Monday.

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The Colombian star marked his return by taking part in a light, individual training session under the close supervision of the medical staff.

He is set to be gradually integrated into group training over the coming days, in accordance with clinical protocols, in preparation for his anticipated return to the pitch.