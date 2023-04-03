Harry Kane to Man Utd is Erik ten Hag’s ‘absolute priority’ - but Red Devils won’t be drawn into another transfer saga

Harry Kane is reportedly Erik ten Hag’s “absolute priority” when it comes to transfer business from Manchester United in the summer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have found themselves without a proven No.9 for some time, with the intention being to address that obvious need at the next opportunity. England captain Kane is a player that has been registering on their radar for a while now, but a deal has never been possible in the past.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That situation may be about to change, with the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham and the Three Lions approaching the final year of his contract in north London. The Athletic reports that the Red Devils are ready to step up their interest in Kane, with a source saying: “Plenty of people in the building would love to see him in a United shirt.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spurs may be forced to cash in on their most prized asset if a bid of £100 million-plus ($124m) is tabled, rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2024, but United are wary of being dragged into another long-running transfer saga. They had their fingers burned by Frenkie de Jong and Barcelona in 2022, with no deal done there, and also have their eye on the likes of Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen, Benfica star Goncalo Ramos and Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs have not yet given up hope of tying Kane to a new contract, while chairman Daniel Levy likes to push transfer matters towards deadline day when it comes to big sales. But United are waiting in the wings for Kane, and are prepared to spend big in order to get a prolific Premier League marksman onto their books.