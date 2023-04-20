Ex-Premier League winger Hal Robson-Kanu asks Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds to sign him next season & makes generous wage offer

- Robson-Kanu makes Wrexham offer
- Willing to give salary to charity
- No response yet from Reynolds
WHAT HAPPENED? The former Wales international seems keen to follow in Ben Foster's footsteps by returning to football. Robson-Kanu has also offered to give up his salary to charity if he can play for Wrexham next season, with the Red Dragons on the brink of clinching promotion to the English Football League.
WHAT THEY SAID: Robson-Kanu offered up the following response to a post by Reynolds on Instagram celebrating Wrexham's win over Yeovil that has left the team one win away from promotion.
"I'll come out of retirement and come and play for Wrexham next season. I'll also give my salary to the charity of the fans choosing," wrote Robson-Kanu.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster rejoined Wrexham in March and has already played a key role in their promotion push, saving a last-gasp penalty to secure a vital win over promotion rivals Notts County. Robson-Kanu played in the Premier League for Reading and West Brom during his career and also won 46 caps for Wales before announcing his international retirement in 2018.
WHAT NEXT? Wrexham can win the title and clinch promotion if they beat Boreham Wood on Saturday at the Racecourse Ground.