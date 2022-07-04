Guardiola to Serie A? Man City CEO says manager could eventually take job in Italy

Spanish head coach's contract expires after next season

Pep Guardiola could well move to coach in Italy once his time is up at Manchester City, according to the club's chief executive officer Ferran Soriano.

The CEO was talking at a press conference unveiling City Group's majority stakeholder purchase in Serie B side Palermo on Monday.

The Citizens boss has coached just three clubs since hanging up his boots, having initially worked at Barcelona in La Liga before moving to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga ahead of his eventual arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Could Guardiola coach in Italy?

But the Spaniard could perhaps pursue a future in coaching where he once spent his playing days, having enjoyed stints with Brescia and Roma two decades ago.

“He asked if it’s sunny in Palermo. Perhaps, he will work here one day," Soriano was quoted by Calciomercato.

“He knows everything we do and he knows Italian football well. Like the others, he is excited about the deal."

What will City's takeover bring to Palermo

Soriano meanwhile laid out the vision for what City Group will bring to the Rosanero, who earned promotion from Serie C last season to earn a spot in the second tier of Italian football.

“We have a budget which should allow us to remain in Serie B and have a chance to get promoted to Serie A," he added. "We have a dream and must have ambition, humility, smartness and patience.

Article continues below

“The stadium is fundamental and the Barbera is fantastic. The national teams play here, so there is not much to do.

“The important thing is that it will always be full. The most important part of the job is to convince Palermo fans to come to the stadium. We need their passion to make the club grow. That’s our main target.”

More Man City news