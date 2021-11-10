GOAL50 2021 Head to Head: Mbappe vs Salah

There has long been talk of Kylian Mbappe moving to Liverpool, which would obviously throw up the mouth-watering prospect of him lining up in the same forward line as Mohamed Salah.

Mbappe is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season but the France international seems far more likely to move to Madrid than Merseyside, meaning the two free-scoring forwards are likely to remain adversaries for the foreseeable future.

They're certainly two of the biggest title rivals in the latest edition of the GOAL50, which has undergone a dramatic transformation.

Indeed, this year, it will be you, the readers, who rank the best players on the planet by voting on a series of head to heads.

And Mbappe versus Salah will obviously be one of the toughest match-ups to call.

The latter was one of the principal reasons why an injury-ravaged Liverpool managed to secure Champions League football by finishing third in last season's Premier League.

Furthermore, by netting 22 times, Salah became the first Red to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive Premier League campaigns.

Mbappe also had a fine season, with an impressive 27 goals in just 31 Ligue 1 appearances, as he finished as the top scorer in the French top flight for the third consecutive year.

The 22-year-old may have had an underwhelming Euro 2020 campaign, failing to score in four appearances for France, but he did produce some dazzling displays in the Champions League, most notably in PSG's away wins over Barcelona, where he hit a hat-trick, and Bayern Munich.

Salah, of course, has been in scintillating form of late, having already scored goal of the season contenders against Manchester City and Watford in the Premier League, and the fact that those stunning solo strikes will be fresh in the minds of voters could aid his GOAL50 cause.

So, who would you pick – Mbappe or Salah? And do you think either player deserves to claim the overall award?

Remember, it's you who decides the outcome of this year's GOAL50.

So, what are you waiting for? Get casting your votes now!