Giroud out to spoil Liverpool’s title party as Chelsea prepare to face the champions

The Blues striker admits that the Reds are deserving title winners this season, but feels Frank Lampard’s side can beat them in a one-off contest

Olivier Giroud believes Chelsea are capable of spoiling Liverpool’s title party at Anfield on Wednesday, with the Blues confident in their ability to beat any side in a one-off contest.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are preparing to get their hands on a long-awaited piece of silverware.

Jordan Henderson will lift the English top-flight trophy at the end of the Reds’ next outing, with a record-setting campaign bringing a 30-year wait for domestic supremacy to a close on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have set the standard in 2019-20, with the feel-good factor they have established carrying them to more major honours.

There has, however, been a dip in standards by Liverpool since their coronation was confirmed.

Chelsea are hoping to take advantage of that when they head to the North West, with Frank Lampard’s side needing precious points in an ongoing top-four bid.

Giroud believes the FA Cup finalists are capable of tarnishing what will be a memorable evening for Liverpool.

The Blues have been in decent form of late, with their experienced France international striker leading the charge, and the Stamford Bridge giants are in confident mood ahead of another big test.

Giroud told Sky Sports: “It’s going to be a good one, a tough one, especially as they have had a few disappointing results recently.

“They will lift the trophy after our game and I think they deserve this title.

“It’s crazy when you look at the table and the difference. But in one game I think we can match them.

“We definitely need three more points to secure a place in the Champions League. It’s going to be tough but we have good momentum and we want to keep that up.”

Giroud will be hoping to add to his eight-goal tally for 2019-20 when facing the Reds.

The 33-year-old World Cup winner was back on target in Chelsea’s last outing, as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in the FA Cup semi-final, and has netted five times through eight appearances since competitive football resumed in mid-June.

On his fine form and the confidence shown in him by Lampard, Giroud said: “I just took the opportunity and just tried to give this confidence back on the pitch.

“I just try to play my part and do a good job for the team.”