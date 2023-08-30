From Man City to Chelsea! Cole Palmer set for £40m switch to Stamford Bridge after clubs agree fee

Manchester City and Chelsea have agreed terms for the transfer of forward Cole Palmer.

Fee agreed in region of £40m ($50m)

Medical set for next 24 hours

Palmer will be 11th summer addition

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, Palmer is set to swap Manchester for fellow London, with a fee in the region of £40m ($50m) said to have been agreed between the two clubs. Palmer recently scored the decisive goal, as the Blues beat Sevilla in this season's UEFA Super Cup final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having recently brought in Belgian star Jeremy Doku, it seems as though Pep Guardiola is happy to allow one of City's academy graduates to seek pastures new, after making only two Premier League starts throughout the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PALMER AND CHELSEA?: With Palmer's medical set to be completed in the next 24 hours, it seems as though all systems are go ahead of Friday's transfer deadline. Mauricio Pochettino's side host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, looking to follow up on their recent home success against Luton Town last time out.