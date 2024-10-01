This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2024 London E-Prix Round 16Getty Images
Angelica Daujotas

2024-25 Formula E schedule: What race is on today?

TV Guide & Streaming

Get ready for Season 11 of the popular high-speed electric racing series

The 2024-25 Formula E season calendar is here, with teams ready to race around the world again in search of glory over almost a dozen-and-a-half races between December and July.

Racing from famed circuits such as Monaco and Mexico City to thrilling destination cities like Tokyo and London, drivers will contest several top-drawer events in Season 11 across multiple countries.

When does each race occur, and how can fans in the United States and the United Kingdom catch all the action unfolding?

GOAL has all the details on the 2024-25 Formula E season below, including the upcoming schedule, race results, and where to catch all the action.

2024-25 Formula E Schedule

Below is a full schedule for the 2024-25 Formula E season, including timings and how to watch the race from the US or UK.

DateRaceWatch (US)Watch (UK)
Saturday, December 7Sao Paulo ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, January 11Mexico City ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Friday, February 14Jeddah ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, February 15Jeddah ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, March 8TBCCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, April 12Miami ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, May 3Monaco ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, May 4Monaco ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, May 17Tokyo ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Sunday, May 18Tokyo ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, May 31Shanghai ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Sunday, June 1Shanghai ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, June 21Jakarta ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, July 12Berlin ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Sunday, July 13Berlin ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Saturday, July 26London ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports
Sunday, July 27London ePrixCBS Sports / FuboTVTNT Sports

How to watch Formula E in the US

2024 Shanghai E-Prix Round 12Getty Images

In the United States, viewers can watch the 2024-25 Formula E season on CBS Sports Network and stream it on FuboTV.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula E and general sports fans.

How to watch Formula E in the UK

2024 Berlin E-Prix Round 9Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, viewers can follow the campaign through TNT Sports and stream through discovery+. Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just £3.99 per month.

Frequently asked questions

Formula E has had ten prior seasons, and the upcoming campaign is scheduled to be its eleventh edition.

Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein is the defending drivers' champion in Formula E, having won his first title last term.

Jaguar are the defending teams' champion in Formula E, having earned 368 points last season through drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy.

While both forms of motorsport offer high-speed racing, there are key differences between both Formula E and Formula One. Formula E cars are fully electric, while Formula One vehicles are powered by traditional engines.

Additionally, Formula E races are significantly shorter than those in Formula One, while top speeds are also conversely limited compared to the latter format.

There are several ex-Formula One drivers who have made the move to Formula E over the years, including defending champion Pascal Wehrlein, who raced between 2016 and 2017 for Manor and Sauber.

Others include Nyck de Vries, who competed for Williams and Scuderia AlphaTauri, and Stoffel Vandoorne, who raced for McLaren.