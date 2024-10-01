2024-25 Formula E schedule: What race is on today?

Get ready for Season 11 of the popular high-speed electric racing series

The 2024-25 Formula E season calendar is here, with teams ready to race around the world again in search of glory over almost a dozen-and-a-half races between December and July.

Racing from famed circuits such as Monaco and Mexico City to thrilling destination cities like Tokyo and London, drivers will contest several top-drawer events in Season 11 across multiple countries.

When does each race occur, and how can fans in the United States and the United Kingdom catch all the action unfolding?

GOAL has all the details on the 2024-25 Formula E season below, including the upcoming schedule, race results, and where to catch all the action.

2024-25 Formula E Schedule

Below is a full schedule for the 2024-25 Formula E season, including timings and how to watch the race from the US or UK.

How to watch Formula E in the US

Getty Images

In the United States, viewers can watch the 2024-25 Formula E season on CBS Sports Network and stream it on FuboTV.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula E and general sports fans.

How to watch Formula E in the UK

Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, viewers can follow the campaign through TNT Sports and stream through discovery+. Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just £3.99 per month.