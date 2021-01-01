Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on television channels such as the Star Sports network and the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), as well as online streaming sites/mobile applications - be it Facebook, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV or FanCode.
*All times are IST.
Monday, May 31
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship enters its quarfinals stage.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|21:30
|Spain vs Croatia
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|21:30
|Netherland vs France
|Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV
|(Tuesday)
|00:30
|Portugal vs Italy
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|00:30
|Denmark vs Germany
|Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV
Tuesday, June 1
Croatia and Poland are invovled in their respective friendly ties ahead of the Euro 2020.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|21:30
|Croatia vs Armenia
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|(Wednesday)
|00:15
|Poland vs Russia
|Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV
Wednesday, June 2
There are several international friendlies taking place such as France vs Wales, England vs Austria and Germany vs Denmark in the lead-up to Euro 2020.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|21:30
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|(Thursday)
|00:30
|England vs Austria
|Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV
|00:30
|Germany vs Denmark
|Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV
|00:30
|France vs Wales
|Sony Ten 1 SD & HD/SonyLIV
Thursday, June 3
The Indian national team take on Qatar in 2022 FIFA World and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifier.
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream
|22:00
|India vs Qatar
|Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD (Hindi)/Disney+ Hotstar VIP
