Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal lists out the television listings of all the major football activity from across the world

Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in India tonight, tomorrow and this week on television channels such as the Star Sports network and the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), as well as online streaming sites/mobile applications - be it Facebook, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV or FanCode.

*All times are IST.



Monday, May 31

The UEFA European Under-21 Championship enters its quarfinals stage.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 21:30 Spain vs Croatia Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV 21:30 Netherland vs France Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV (Tuesday) 00:30 Portugal vs Italy Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV 00:30 Denmark vs Germany Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV



Tuesday, June 1

Croatia and Poland are invovled in their respective friendly ties ahead of the Euro 2020.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 21:30 Croatia vs Armenia Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV (Wednesday) 00:15 Poland vs Russia Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV



Wednesday, June 2

There are several international friendlies taking place such as France vs Wales, England vs Austria and Germany vs Denmark in the lead-up to Euro 2020.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 21:30 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV (Thursday) 00:30 England vs Austria Sony Ten 2 SD & HD/SonyLIV 00:30 Germany vs Denmark Sony Six SD & HD/SonyLIV 00:30 France vs Wales Sony Ten 1 SD & HD/SonyLIV



Thursday, June 3

The Indian national team take on Qatar in 2022 FIFA World and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifier.

Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream 22:00 India vs Qatar Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 SD & HD (Hindi)/Disney+ Hotstar VIP

