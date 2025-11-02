How to buy FIFA Arab Cup 2025 tickets: Qatar fixtures, prices, teams & more

This year’s edition of the FIFA Arab Cup, which again features the senior men's national teams of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA), gets underway on December 1.

Four years ago, over 500,000 tickets were sold for the 32 Arab Cup matches played across six Qatar venues. 63,439 fervent fans crammed into the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor to see Qatar thrash the United Arab Emirates 5-0 in the quarter-finals (though the hosts would bow out in the semis).

At the time, that was the biggest single highest attendance ever for a sporting event in Qatar. Another 60,000+ crowd would see Algeria crowned champions a week later at the Al Khor venue, when they beat Tunisia in extra time.

Thousands of fans from all over the Arabian region and beyond will dream of flocking to Qatar’s four host cities to catch their teams in action this December. So, naturally, the tickets will be like gold dust. Let GOAL take you through all the vital FIFA Arab Cup ticket information, including how much they will cost and where you can purchase them.

When is the FIFA Arab Cup 2025?

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 kicks off with Tunisia vs Syria or South Sudan at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday, December 1 and climaxes with the final at Lusail Stadium in Lusail on Thursday, December 18.

Stage Dates Tickets Group Stage December 1-9 Tickets Quarter-finals December 11-12 Tickets Semi-finals December 15 Tickets Final December 18 Tickets

How much do FIFA Arab Cup 2025 tickets cost?

FIFA Arab Cup ticket prices vary according to factors such as match stage, seating category and stadium location. Tickets are broken down into categories (1 to 3) as shown below. Category 1 is typically the most expensive offering, with seats near the centre circle.

Category 1 – QAR25 - QAR100

QAR25 - QAR100 Category 2 - QAR15 - QAR80

QAR15 - QAR80 Category 3 - QAR10 - QAR40

Fans also have the option of purchasing a ‘Follow My Team’ ticket package, which enables them to attend all their team’s matches during the group stage. These packages are broken down once again into three price categories and range from QAR75 (CAT 3) to QAR180 (CAT 1).

On secondary ticket sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats for FIFA Arab Cup matches from QAR90, with prices for the final on offer from around QAR250.

How to buy FIFA Arab Cup 2025 tickets

FIFA Arab Cup tickets went on sale at the end of September and can be purchased directly via the FIFA website, with General Public tickets and ‘Follow My Team’ ticket packages available. Demand for tickets is growing and will continue to grow the nearer we get to the start of the tournament.

In addition, fans can purchase FIFA Arab Cup tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is a leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. Both are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

Where will the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 be played?

Qatar is hosting the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, with 32 matches taking place in 6 stadiums in 4 different cities. The Lusail Stadium will host the final. Owned by the Qatar Football Association, it is the largest stadium in Qatar and the Middle East by capacity and the second largest in Asia after the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. The Lusail Stadium was one of eight venues built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and hosted the World Cup final game between Argentina and France, with a crowd of 88,966 attending. It is located about 20 kilometres north of Doha, in the city of Lusail.

The full list of FIFA Arab Cup 2025 venues (and their capacities) are as follows:

Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor) - 68,895

Lusail Stadium (Lusail) - 88,966

Stadium 974 (Doha) - 44,089

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan) - 45,032

Education City Stadium (Al Rayyan) - 44,667

Khalifa International Stadium (Al Rayyan) - 45,857

What teams are playing at the FIFA Arab Cup 2025?

The nine confirmed teams who are guaranteed places in the group stages of the FIFA Arab Cup are as follows:

Qatar (hosts), Algeria (defending champions), Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining seven group stage places will be filled by the winners of these one-off qualifying matches taking place on November 25 & 26:

Oman v Somalia

Bahrain v Djibouti

Syria v South Sudan

Palestine v Libya

Lebanon v Sudan

Kuwait v Mauritania

Yemen v Comoros

What is the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 schedule and format?

The top two teams from each of the four groups below will qualify for the knockout stage, consisting of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final: