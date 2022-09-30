FIFA 23: Players with best potential on Career Mode

FIFA 23 is out now and that means players are going to be diving into all the different game modes, not least Career Mode. Signing the players with the highest potential is usually a good tactic, but who should you go for?
Some of the best players on the game are already playing to their potential, but there are lots of hidden gems available who are worth checking out and they're populated across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and more.
GOAL brings you the players with highest potential on FIFA 23 Career Mode.
Which players have the highest potential on FIFA 23 Career Mode?
Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players on FIFA 23 and he also has the highest potential, with his rating ceiling in Career Mode as high as 95.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward is closely followed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has a potential rating of 94, and Barcelona wonderkid Pedri, who can reach a rating of 93.
England playmaker Phil Foden, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are the next highest batch, with each player having a potential rating of 92.
Foden's international compatriot Jude Bellingham has a potential rating of 91, the same as Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as well as German duo Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz
OVR = Overall rating
POT = Potential rating
Rank
Player
OVR
POT
1
Kylian Mbappe
91
95
2
Erling Haaland
88
94
3
Pedri
85
93
=4
Phil Foden
85
92
=4
Vinicius Jr
86
92
=4
Gianluigi Donnarumma
88
92
=7
Florian Wirtz
82
91
=7
Kai Havertz
84
91
=7
Dusan Vlahovic
84
91
=7
Jude Bellingham
84
91
=11
Ansu Fati
79
90
=11
Jamal Musiala
81
90
=11
Rafael Leao
84
90
=11
Joao Felix
84
90
=11
Sandro Tonali
84
90
=11
Alessandro Bastoni
84
90
=11
Trent Alexander-Arnold
87
90
=18
Ryan Gravenberch
79
89
=18
Eduardo Camavinga
79
89
=18
Gavi
79
89
=18
Vitinha
79
89
