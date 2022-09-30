FIFA 23: Players with best potential on Career Mode

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and more - check out the players with the highest potential on FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is out now and that means players are going to be diving into all the different game modes, not least Career Mode. Signing the players with the highest potential is usually a good tactic, but who should you go for?

Some of the best players on the game are already playing to their potential, but there are lots of hidden gems available who are worth checking out and they're populated across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and more.

GOAL brings you the players with highest potential on FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Which players have the highest potential on FIFA 23 Career Mode?

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players on FIFA 23 and he also has the highest potential, with his rating ceiling in Career Mode as high as 95.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is closely followed by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has a potential rating of 94, and Barcelona wonderkid Pedri, who can reach a rating of 93.

England playmaker Phil Foden, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are the next highest batch, with each player having a potential rating of 92.

Foden's international compatriot Jude Bellingham has a potential rating of 91, the same as Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as well as German duo Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz

OVR = Overall rating

POT = Potential rating

Rank

Player

OVR

POT

1

Kylian Mbappe

91

95

2

Erling Haaland

88

94

3

Pedri

85

93

=4

Phil Foden

85

92

=4

Vinicius Jr

86

92

=4

Gianluigi Donnarumma

88

92

=7

Florian Wirtz

82

91

=7

Kai Havertz

84

91

=7

Dusan Vlahovic

84

91

=7

Jude Bellingham

84

91

=11

Ansu Fati

79

90

=11

Jamal Musiala

81

90

=11

Rafael Leao

84

90

=11

Joao Felix

84

90

=11

Sandro Tonali

84

90

=11

Alessandro Bastoni

84

90

=11

Trent Alexander-Arnold

87

90

=18

Ryan Gravenberch

79

89

=18

Eduardo Camavinga

79

89

=18

Gavi

79

89

=18

Vitinha

79

89

