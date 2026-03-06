FA Cup quarter-final draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

The 2025-26 FA Cup is into the final few stages, with 16 teams set to be reduced to the last eight this weekend ahead of the quarter-final draw.

Neutrals have plenty to get excited about, with the clash between Wrexham and Chelsea drawing particular intrigue, while Newcastle United vs Manchester City and Liverpool's encounter with Wolves promise to be interesting matches given the various teams' respective recent performances.

Here, GOAL brings you the key information ahead of the quarter-final draw of the 2025-26 FA Cup.

FA Cup quarter-final draw date & time

To be confirmed

The FA has not yet announced when the quarter-final draw will take place, but the expectation is that it will take place during the coverage of the final game of the round - on Monday March 9, when West Ham face Brentford. That game is due to kick off at 7:30pm GMT. We will update here with confirmation as soon as it happens.

FA Cup quarter-final draw live stream & TV channel

Draws for the various FA Cup round are usually available to stream live for free on the official TNT Sports YouTube channel and the network's various social media platforms.

In the UK it is likely to be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, while ESPN+ will be streaming it in the USA.

List of FA Cup broadcasters across the world

Which teams are in the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Ball numbers will be confirmed in advance of the draw, but the following teams will be in the proverbial hat for the draw.

Wolves or Liverpool

Arsenal or Mansfield Town

Wrexham or Chelsea

Newcastle United or Manchester City

Fulham or Southampton

Port Vale or Sunderland

Leeds United or Norwich City

West Ham or Brentford

FA Cup fifth round fixtures & TV info

You can see the fifth round fixtures, including TV channels and streaming below.

Date Fixture TV channel Mar 6 Wolves vs Liverpool TNT Sports 1, discovery+, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+ Mar 7 Arsenal vs Mansfield Town TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+ Mar 7 Wrexham vs Chelsea TNT Sports 2, discovery+, BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+ Mar 7 Newcastle United vs Manchester City TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+ Mar 8 Fulham vs Southampton TNT Sports 2, discovery+, ESPN+ Mar 8 Port Vale vs Sunderland TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+ Mar 8 Leeds United vs Norwich City TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+ Mar 9 West Ham v Brentford TNT Sports 1, discovery+, ESPN+

When will the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures be played?

Once the draw is made, the teams will have around one month to prepare - the quarter-final matches will be played across the weekend of April 3 to April 6, depending on TV picks and scheduling.

