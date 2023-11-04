FA Cup 2023-24: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

The FA Cup is the oldest cup football competition in the world and it is back for the 143rd edition in 2023-24.
Manchester City are defending champions and Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to retain their title, but there is always a chance of a giant-killing upset along the perilous path to glory.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2023-24 FA Cup, with a round-by-round breakdown of the draws, fixtures and results.
FA Cup 2023-24 second round draw, fixtures & results
The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will take place on Sunday November 5 at 2:30pm GMT live on ITV1.
FA Cup 2023-24 first round draw, fixtures & results
The draw for the first round of the 2023-24 FA Cup was held on October 15, 2023.
Among the fixtures to look out for are Crewe Alexandra versus one-time FA Cup winners Derby County, while two-time winners Portsmouth have been paired with Chesterfield.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will be keen observers as Wrexham take on Mansfield Town, while Tyson Fury's beloved Morecambe were drawn against Lincoln City.
You can see the full draw below. Note that fixture dates are subject to change.
|Date
|Fixture
|Nov 3
|Sheppey United 1-4 Walsall
|Nov 3
|Barnsley 3-3 Horsham
|Nov 4
|Northampton Town 1-3 Barrow
|Nov 4
|Curzon Ashton 0-1 Barnet
|Nov 4
|Alfreton Town 2-0 Worthing
|Nov 4
|Bolton Wanderers 4-0 Solihull Moors
|Nov 4
|Exeter City 0-2 Wigan Athletic
|Nov 4
|Leyton Orient 3-1 Carlisle United
|Nov 4
|Hereford 0-2 Gillingham
|Nov 4
|Oxford United 2-0 Maidenhead United
|Nov 4
|Newport County 2-0 Oldham Athletic
|Nov 4
|Swindon Town 4-7 Aldershot Town
|Nov 4
|Marine 1-5 Harrogate Town
|Nov 4
|Port Vale 0-0 Burton Albion
|Nov 4
|Peterborough United 2-2 Salford City
|Nov 4
|Eastleigh 5-1 Boreham Wood
|Nov 4
|Bradford City 1-2 Wycombe Wanderers
|Nov 4
|Shrewsbury Town 3-2 Colchester United
|Nov 4
|Bristol Rovers 7-2 Whitby Town
|Nov 4
|Lincoln City 1-2 Morecambe
|Nov 4
|Sutton 2-1 Fylde
|Nov 4
|Reading 3-2 MK Dons
|Nov 4
|Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Accrington Stanley
|Nov 4
|Chester 0-0 York City
|Nov 4
|Scarborough Athletic 1-1 Forest Green Rovers
|Nov 4
|Notts County 3-2 Crawley Town
|Nov 4
|Stockport County 5-1 Worksop Town
|Nov 4
|Yeovil Town 3-2 Gateshead
|Nov 4
|Stevenage 4-3 Tranmere Rovers
|Nov 4
|Chesham United 0-2 Maidstone United
|Nov 4
|Wimbledon 5-1 Cheltenham Town
|Nov 4
|Cambridge United 2-1 Bracknell Town
|Nov 4
|Ramsgate 2-1 Woking
|Nov 4
|Bromley 0-2 Blackpool
|Nov 4
|Mansfield Town vs Wrexham
|Nov 5
|Chesterfield vs Portsmouth
|Nov 5
|Kidderminster Harriers vs Fleetwood Town
|Nov 5
|Slough Town vs Grimsby Town
|Nov 5
|Crewe Alexandra vs Derby County
|Nov 5
|Charlton Athletic vs Cray Valley Paper Mills
Replays
|Date
|Fixture
|Nov 13
|Horsham vs Barnsley
FA Cup 2023-24 live stream, TV channels & where to watch
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|United States
|ESPN
|ESPN+
In the United Kingdom, FA Cup games are broadcasted on BBC and ITV networks, which are free-to-air channels.
ESPN has the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the United States, with a selection of games available to watch on ESPN or stream on ESPN+.
FA Cup 2023-24 round dates & schedule
|Round
|Date(s)
|Winner prize money
|Loser prize money
|First round
|Nov 4, 2023
|£41,000
|None
|Second round
|Dec 2, 2023
|£67,000
|None
|Third round
|Jan 6, 2024
|£105,000
|None
|Fourth round
|Jan 27, 2024
|£120,000
|None
|Fifth round
|Feb 28, 2024
|£225,000
|None
|Quarter-final
|Mar 16, 2024
|£450,000
|None
|Semi-final
|Apr 20, 2024
|£1,000,000
|£500,000
|Final
|May 25, 2024
|£2,000,000
|£1,000,000
The 2023-24 FA Cup began on August 4, 2023, with the qualifying rounds. First-round proper matches were scheduled to kick off on November 4.
Premier League and Championship teams enter in the third round, with those games set to take place on the weekend of January 6, 2024.
The 2023-24 FA Cup final is set for May 25, 2024.
Who won the FA Cup last season?
Manchester City defeated Manchester United in the final of the 2022-23 FA Cup to secure the trophy for the seventh time in their history.
Goals from Ilkay Gundogan were the difference in a 2-1 victory, with United only managing one goal, a Bruno Fernandes penalty.