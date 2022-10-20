FA Cup 2022-23: Draw, fixtures, results and guide to each round

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 FA Cup, including draw details, TV picks and more

The FA Cup has returned for its 142nd edition with teams from the span of the English football pyramid out for a shot at silverware in 2022-23. It is the oldest cup competition in football and boasts an allure that is sharpened by the prospect of 'giant killings'

The 'magic' of the cup lies in the fact that any team can beat another on the day and, with some of the best players in the world on show, there is plenty to look forward to.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the 2022-23 FA Cup, including draws, fixtures, results and more.

FA Cup first round

A total of 80 teams take part in the first round proper of the FA Cup in 2022-23. Among the teams contesting ties are Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County, Ipswich Town and Wrexham - who are now owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Date Match TV channel Nov 4 Hereford vs Portsmouth BBC Two Nov 5 South Shields vs Forest Green BBC One Nov 4-7 Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Highlights only Nov 4-7 Boreham Wood vs Eastleigh Highlights only Nov 4-7 Curzon Ashton vs Cambridge United Highlights only Nov 4-7 Maidenhead United vs Dagenham & Redbridge Highlights only Nov 4-7 Crawley Town vs Accrington Stanley Highlights only Nov 4-7 Solihull Moors vs Hartlepool United Highlights only Nov 4-7 Fylde vs Gillingham Highlights only Nov 4-7 Peterborough United vs Salford City Highlights only Nov 4-7 Sutton United vs Farnborough Highlights only Nov 4-7 Grimsby Town vs Plymouth Highlights only Nov 4-7 MK Dons vs Taunton Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Ebbsfleet United vs Halifax Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Carlisle United vs Tranmere Rovers Highlights only Nov 4-7 Chippenham Town vs Lincoln Highlights only Nov 4-7 Sheffield Wednesday vs Morecambe Highlights only Nov 4-7 Shrewsbury Town vs York City Highlights only Nov 4-7 Buxton vs Merthyr Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Charlton vs Coalville Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Weymouth vs Wimbledon Highlights only Nov 4-7 Newport County vs Colchester United Highlights only Nov 4-7 Stockport County vs Swindon Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Doncaster Rovers vs King's Lynn Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Gateshead vs Stevenage Highlights only Nov 4-7 Fleetwood Town vs Oxford City Highlights only Nov 4-7 Burton Albion vs Needham Market Highlights only Nov 4-7 Bradford City vs Harrogate Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Port Vale vs Exeter City Highlights only Nov 4-7 Bristol Rovers vs Rochdale Highlights only Nov 4-7 Wycombe Wanderers vs Walsall Highlights only Nov 4-7 Crewe Alexandra vs Leyton Orient Highlights only Nov 4-7 Barnet vs Chelmsford City Highlights only Nov 4-7 Woking vs Oxford United Highlights only Nov 4-7 Chesterfield vs Northampton Town Highlights only Nov 4-7 Cheltenham Town vs Alvechurch Highlights only Nov 4-7 Barrow vs Mansfield Town Highlights only Nov 6 Wrexham vs Oldham Athletic ITV Nov 6 Torquay United vs Derby ITV Nov 7 Bracknell Town vs Ipswich ITV4

FA Cup 2022-23 live stream & TV channel

Country TV channel Stream United Kingdom BBC / ITV BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub United States ESPN ESPN+ India Sony Ten SonyLIV

BBC and ITV have the rights to broadcast FA Cup games in the UK.

As well as televising games on their network channels, matches can be streamed live online using the BBC iPlayer or the ITV Hub.

The BBC has the rights to 18 live FA Cup games, whereas ITV has the rights to show 20 live games.

ESPN holds the broadcast rights for the FA Cup in the U.S., with games mostly streamed live on ESPN+ along with the occasional televised broadcast.

FA Cup 2022-23 round dates

Date Round Aug 6 - Oct 15, 2022 Qualifying rounds Nov 5, 2022 First round proper Nov 26, 2022 Second round proper Jan 7, 2023 Third round proper Jan 28, 2023 Fourth round proper Mar 1, 2023 Fifth round proper Mar 18, 2023 Quarter-finals Apr 22, 2023 Semi-finals Jun 3, 2023 Final

The 2022-23 FA Cup began on August 6 2022 with the qualifying rounds getting started on that date and running until October 15.

November 4 is the first date for the first round proper, which sees 48 teams join the 32 winners from the qualifying rounds.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition at the third round proper stage, which gets under way in January 2023.

The 2022-23 FA Cup final is scheduled to be played on June 3, 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

Who won the FA Cup last season?

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season when they defeated Chelsea 6-5 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in extra time.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds won the game when Kostas Tsimikas scored his penalty after Mason Mount's miss. The Greek defender's successful penalty sealed Liverpool's eighth FA Cup triumph.

On their way to Wembley, they beat Shrewsbury Town, Cardiff City, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.