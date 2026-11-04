Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea full-back Glen Johnson backs Anfield as better fit for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott amid £100m transfer battle

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Former England right-back Glen Johnson has urged Bournemouth playmaker Alex Scott to snub Chelsea in favour of joining Liverpool during the upcoming January transfer window. Both Premier League heavyweights are competing to sign the 23-year-old midfielder after the south coast club set a £100 million asking price for their prized asset.

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Former defender advises England midfielder

Johnson believes the calmer environment on Merseyside makes Anfield the ideal destination for the former Bristol City talent compared to Stamford Bridge. Both clubs have tracked the England international closely since he moved to the Vitality Stadium for £25m in 2023. Following a summer in which every traditional 'Big Six' side made enquiries, his current employers have softened their 'not for sale' stance.

Merseyside stability outweighs London move

Speaking to Betfred about which of his former sides the midfielder should choose in the New Year, Johnson said: "As of today, I'd have to say Liverpool. That's not necessarily due to him getting more game time or anything like that, but I'm saying it more from the perspective of Liverpool as a club being a lot more stable and they're going in a better direction.

"I'd choose Liverpool purely for stability, but I'm not sure which club he'd get more game time at to be honest. You can certainly understand why both clubs are interested in him though."

Cherries demand nine-figure transfer fee

According to the BBC, Bournemouth hierarchy will now sanction a winter exit if a suitor tables £100m following final talks with the player's camp. Scott has pushed for a fresh challenge after rejecting two lucrative contract offers at the end of last season, forcing the board to reconsider their plan to keep him until 2027.

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Chelsea saw a summer bid worth £60m plus £4m in add-ons rejected, but Xabi Alonso's side remain confident of sealing a £90m to £100m agreement before January after losing Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City and missing out on Lamine Camara on deadline day.

Winter negotiations depend on table

While Liverpool admire how Scott fits their tactical setup and hold strong ties with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, the Reds prefer a summer switch and have recently increased contact with Monaco over Camara as a cheaper alternative. Furthermore, the Cherries' board and technical staff have stipulated that no January sale will be approved if the team are dragged into a Premier League relegation dogfight. Consequently, the next two months of domestic results will determine whether Chelsea can wrap up an early deal.