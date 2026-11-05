'He can help us' - Enzo Maresca hails 'always alert' Erling Haaland as Man City sink RB Leipzig

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Enzo Maresca has heaped praise on Erling Haaland after the Norwegian striker secured a hard-fought 3-2 Champions League win over RB Leipzig. Despite a quiet evening in terms of general involvement, the forward delivered when it mattered most to ensure the Premier League side left Germany with maximum points.

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Haaland proves his worth once again

City’s talismanic forward showed exactly why he is considered the world’s premier finisher duringa tense European night in Germany. Despite being largely peripheral for much of the contest, Haaland required just 13 touches to leave his mark, converting a clinical poacher’s effort at the back post to secure the three points. The decisive moment was sparked by the impressive footwork of Elliot Anderson, whose creative play allowed the Norwegian to demonstrate his predatory instincts yet again.

Speaking after the final whistle, Maresca emphasised that the striker’s ability to remain mentally engaged is the key to his success. "I said yesterday that it’s always important that Erling is inside the game," explained the manager on the club's official website. The Italian coach was pleased to see a more balanced scoring sheet, even if the clinical edge was missing at times. “We know that any moment he can help us and he can score goals. Tonight also we scored more goals with different players, so we created so many chances that unfortunately we missed. I’m very happy he scored. Happy for him. It’s always a nice feeling to win and to be the captain.”

Maresca identifies room for growth

While the victory provided a significant boost, Haaland himself admitted that the squad has plenty of room for improvement. It was a sentiment echoed strongly by his manager, who believes the team is still in a transitional phase following his arrival. Maresca is convinced that the ceiling for this Manchester City side is much higher than what was shown at the Red Bull Arena, provided they can sharpen their defensive focus.

"That we can do better? Absolutely, no doubt. That’s why I’m so happy, so confident because I can see that we can do much better," Maresca said. He urged patience as he continues to implement his specific philosophy on the training ground. "For me it’s a normal thing because it’s just four months ago that we started. It’s not automatic. You need time to work together. That’s why I’m so happy and so confident I can see we can improve in many things - especially because I think both [Leipzig] goals are quite silly goals that we can avoid."

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Defensive frailties remain a concern

The primary source of frustration for the City coaching staff was the nature of the goals conceded. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous opportunities, the Premier League champions looked vulnerable during transition. Maresca was adamant that the defensive lapses witnessed in Germany must be eradicated if the club is to challenge for the highest honours this season. The lack of concentration at key moments nearly cost them dearly against a Leipzig side that was clinical on the break.

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"We are creating since day one, many chances in each games. But we need to avoid conceding silly goals. We need to understand. Analyse. Review things. I spend one season here three years ago but I’m new here. I need to know the players, and they need to know me. It’s four months we are together. That’s why I’m so happy and so confident that we can only improve with this short period," the manager stated.

A vital win on German soil

Ultimately, taking maximum points from a stadium as hostile as Leipzig’s is no mean feat. Maresca acknowledged the difficulty of the task, noting that German teams are notoriously resilient in their home environment. "But I’m happy with the three points because its Champions League away, in Germany, it’s always difficult,” Maresca concluded.

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As City prepare for their upcoming domestic fixtures, the focus will undoubtedly shift toward balancing their attacking flair with a more robust defensive structure. The integration of Maresca's ideas remains a work in progress, but the manager remains optimistic that time and hard work on the training pitch will yield a more complete version of Manchester City in the coming months.