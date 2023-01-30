Enzo Fernandez arrival may not end Chelsea's pursuit of Brighton's Caicedo ahead of transfer deadline

Chelsea are still considering a move for Brighton's Moises Caicedo as they edge closer to completing a British record transfer for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea nearing Fernandez deal

Will cost British record fee

Blues could still sign Caicedo before deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? As Chelsea edge closer to a British record transfer agreement for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, many would assume their wild January transfer window would be winding down. But according to The Guardian, the Blues could still make a late push for Brighton's Caicedo, who they have tracked all month.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Caicedo has been the subject of interest from Chelsea and London rivals Arsenal, with the Gunners having had two bids rejected already. Many assumed that Chelsea's pursuit of Fernandez was them walking away from the Caicedo deal, but the report states owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital remain interested in the Ecuadorian.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea had a £55m bid rejected by Brighton for the 21-year-old, but with a deal for Fernandez now looking to be almost wrapped up and Conor Gallagher being targeted by Everton with a £45m bid lodged, there could still be room for one more. Graham Potter coached Caicedo at Brighton, who beat Manchester United to his signature in 2021 in a deal worth just £4.5m.

The Ecuador international took to social media to seemingly force through a move over the weekend, aware of the interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's priority will no doubt be getting a deal for Fernandez finalised before tomorrow's transfer deadline, but considering their rampant spending this month and the fact they outbid Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk earlier on in the window, we may not have heard the last about their pursuit of Caicedo.