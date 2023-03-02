El Clasico top scorers: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the all-time greats

GOAL takes a look at the all-time top marksmen in derby games between La Liga's totemic rival institutions

Real Madrid and Barcelona are gearing up for another Clasico this March.

It is one of the biggest rivalries in football and has featured some of the best players to ever grace the planet.

Icons such as Lionel Messi, Alfredo Di Stefano and Cristiano Ronaldo lit up Clasico encounters in years gone by, while Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski have become the centrepiece in recent times.

In case you are wondering, GOAL has the list of the all-time top scorers in El Clasico.

Who has the most El Clasico goals?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Messi has scored the most Clasico goals with 26 strikes to his name for Barcelona against Real Madrid.

The Argentine's tally in derby games between the rivals is unrivalled and he leads by a considerable distance.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo comes close - the Portuguese is tied on 18 goals with Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano.

Table last updated on March 1, 2023.

Rank Player Club Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 26 =2 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 18 =2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 18 4 Raul Real Madrid 15 =5 Cesar Rodriguez Barcelona 14 =5 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 14 =5 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 14 8 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 13 9 Santillana Real Madrid 12 10 Luis Suarez* Barcelona 11 =11 Hugo Sanchez Real Madrid 10 =11 Juanito Real Madrid 10 =11 Josep Samitier Real Madrid & Barcelona 10

*Uruguayan footballer born in 1987, not to be confused with the Spanish footballer born in 1935.

Home-grown Madrid hero Raul is next with 15 finishes against the Blaugrana , while Cesar Rodriguez, Francisco Gento and Puskas are tied with 14 goals each.

In terms of current players, Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema is are in the all-time top scorers list. Barca's Uruguayan legend has 11 strikes, while Los Blancos' French forward has 13.

Interestingly, while Messi is the runaway leader, Madrid dominate the Clasico top scorers list as you can see in the table above.

Of the top 10, only Messi, Suarez, Josep Samitier and Cesar Rodriguez represent Barcelona, with even Samitier coming with the caveat that he also played for Real.