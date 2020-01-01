El-Arabi's double and Kouka's strike stretch Olympiacos unbeaten run to 23 league matches

The African stars helped the Legend secure the 17th win in the Greek top-flight on Saturday

Morocco's Youssef El-Arabi scored a brace while Egypt's Ahmed Hassan Kouka grabbed a goal in Olympiacos' 4-0 win over Panionios.

The goals were scored within the first 25 minutes with Kouka starting the party at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the fourth minute.

Article continues below

El-Arabi doubled the lead two minutes later and then made it 4-0 with his second goal of the game in the 24th minute.

More teams

The efforts increased the Morrocan's tally to 17 goals in the Greek Super League this season as he sits at the top of the scoring chart.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in the Greek top-flight this campaign after 23 matches and they visit title rivals PAOK on February 23 for their next league match after Thursday's Europa League clash against Arsenal.