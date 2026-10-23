'No messing about' - Eddie Howe backed to replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager

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Former Bournemouth winger Marc Pugh has backed Eddie Howe to take over from under-fire head coach Michael Carrick at Manchester United. The 48-year-old tactician has emerged as a leading contender for the Old Trafford hotseat after Wednesday's humbling 4-1 Champions League defeat away at Como extended the club's winless run.

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Former winger endorses managerial contender

Pugh believes his old boss possesses the ideal profile to revive the Red Devils should the hierarchy dismiss Carrick. Wednesday's loss in Italy stretched the club's winless streak to seven games across all competitions. According to talkSPORT, technical director Jason Wilcox favours appointing the 48-year-old if a change is made, though ex-Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has also been sounded out.

Relentless intensity suits struggling squad

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Signed by Howe in 2010, the 39-year-old former winger made 232 appearances under the Englishman during a nine-year stay at the Vitality Stadium that included promotions from both League One and the Championship.

Speaking on talkSPORT's Hawksbee and Baker showon Thursday, Pugh insisted the demanding coach would immediately raise standards behind the scenes: "If I was Eddie, I'd jump at the chance, but to be honest, I think United need someone like Eddie. The intensity level in training will go up a notch. He won't stand for people sacking training off.

"I'm not saying Michael does. I don't know what goes on behind the scenes at Old Trafford, at United, but he will make sure people that are playing on a Saturday and Tuesday, whenever it may be, that they are going to run and he plays high-press, high-intensity football.

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"There will be no messing about, that's for sure, but he's fantastic tactically, technically, he cares about his players and I think they can do a lot worse than Eddie, that's for sure."

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Silverware pedigree strengthens job credentials

Howe has been out of work since departing Newcastle United in July following a successful five-year tenure at St James' Park. During his time on Tyneside, he twice secured Champions League qualification and lifted the 2025 Carabao Cup to end the Magpies' 70-year wait for major domestic silverware, building on two memorable spells at Bournemouth either side of a nine-month stint with Burnley.

Having initially steered the Cherries out of League Two, he returned in 2012 to take them all the way to the Premier League. Asked whether his former manager would be tempted by the vacancy in Manchester, Pugh added: "I think jobs like that don't come around often and it's one of the best clubs in the world. You've got to jump at the chance in my eyes."

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Cherries clash tests dugout survival

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Despite the growing speculation surrounding his position, Carrick is set to remain in the dugout when United host Howe's former club Bournemouth on Sunday. Victory at Old Trafford is vital for the beleaguered head coach as he attempts to halt a seven-game slide and ease the scrutiny from the boardroom. However, another setback against the Cherries could prompt Wilcox and the club's decision-makers to accelerate their pursuit of a replacement.