Here are the PC requirements for EA Sports FC 25 to ensure your PC is set up to enjoy the latest game from the EA Sports FC series,

EA Sports FC 25 is the latest installment in the renowned football simulation series, following the rebranding of the iconic FIFA franchise. As fans gear up to experience the next generation of football gaming, it's crucial to ensure that your PC is capable of running the game smoothly.

In this article, GOAL will break down the system requirements for EA Sports FC 25, covering both the minimum and recommended specifications, so that you know how your PC can run the game.

What are the EA Sports FC 25 System Requirements for PC?

Before diving into the specific requirements, it's important to understand what system requirements mean. These are the technical specifications that your PC needs to meet or exceed to run the game. There are two types of system requirements:

Minimum Requirements: These are the bare minimum specs your PC needs to have to run the game. Meeting these will allow the game to run, but performance might be lower, with possible lag or reduced graphical quality.

Recommended Requirements: These specs are suggested by the developers to enjoy the game at its full potential, with smoother performance and better graphics.

Component Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements Operating System (OS) Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor (CPU) Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory (RAM) 8 GB 12 GB Graphics Card (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 100 GB 100 GB

These recommended specs are designed to let you enjoy EA Sports FC 25 with higher resolution, better textures, and smoother gameplay, especially in demanding modes like multiplayer or career mode.

EA Sports FC 25 is set to deliver a thrilling football experience, but ensuring your PC is up to the task is essential for enjoying the game fully. By meeting the minimum or, ideally, the recommended system requirements, you can immerse yourself in the world of football without technical hiccups.

Whether you're playing in career mode or competing online, having the right setup will ensure you get the best out of EA Sports FC 25.

