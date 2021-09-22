Diogo Dalot explains his Manchester United goal celebration

The Portuguese star revealed how fierce Uno games led to his new signature moves

Diogo Dalot has explained the meaning behind his new goal celebration, which sees the Manchester United defender put his fingers to his neck as if to check his own pulse.

The Portugutese star marked his goal in a pre-season friendly win over Everton by doing the celebration, which he says stems from games of Uno with his Portugal team-mates.

Bruno Fernandes is among the players that have played the game with Dalot, who hopes to do a group celebration with his international team-mates at some point soon.

What was said?

"Ah yes ‘check the pulse’!" he told United Review, the club's official matchday programme. "It’s a funny thing. I had a couple of friends in the national team and we were playing Uno and, when we are putting down the +4 cards, everybody was like this [points to neck] because we didn’t have any more +4 cards.

“So it was a funny thing and, after that, we thought it could be a group celebration if we scored in the national team, which hasn’t happened yet, but after that, we decided that every time one of us scored, we would do it. It’s an original thing, it’s not something I’ve seen before and it’s a good one! I will definitely do it for my next goal!"

Dalot's season so far

The 22-year-old defender has featured twice so far this season, recently coming off the bench in the Champions League loss to Young Boys after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off with a straight red card.

Article continues below

Dalot looks set to start for Man Utd in their next Champions League match due to Wan-Bissaka's suspension for the home match against Villarreal.

Before that, Man Utd are set to face West Ham on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup before hosting Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League.

Further reading