'We totally dominated' - Declan Rice reacts to Arsenal's shock Champions League defeat to Lens and insists Gunners are 'only warming up'

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by Lens in the Champions League but Declan Rice feels his side did enough to win the game.

Arsenal lose 2-1 to Lens

Also lose Bukayo Saka to injury

Rice felt Gunners dominated game

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season came to an end in a 2-1 defeat to Lens. Gabriel Jesus fired the Gunners ahead but goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi handed the hosts all three points. Rice spoke out after the match and feels his team are in a good place despite the surprise loss in France.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I feel we created enough to win the game, for sure. We missed some big chances. It's a great finish for their first goal and the second one we created with our own problems," he told TNT Sports.

"I thought we totally dominated the match but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it but it was just that final bit that was lacking. Credit to then. They defended very well and some of their centre-backs had some outstanding performances. We're only 10 games or so into the season. We're just warming up and getting into our rhythm. Our focus turns back to the league and it's a massive game on Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal must regroup quickly with a crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City up next on Sunday. Manager Mikel Arteta will be sweating on Saka's fitness ahead of the game after seeing the forward limp out of the defeat to Lens in the first half.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal host Manchester City on Sunday and can leapfrog the defending champions in the table with a victory at the Emirates.